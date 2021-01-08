Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US reports over 4,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time

The US has seen a total of 365,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far.

On Thursday, more than 266,000 new cases were reported, bringing the total tally to more than 21.6 million cases [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
On Thursday, more than 266,000 new cases were reported, bringing the total tally to more than 21.6 million cases [File: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters]
8 Jan 2021

The United States has reported more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in one day for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in December 2019, as health systems struggle to cope with the number of sick and dying patients.

A total of 4,033 people died in connection with the disease within 24 hours, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The country has seen a total of 365,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, out of a population of 330 million people.

On Thursday, more than 266,000 new cases were reported, bringing the total tally to more than 21.6 million cases.

Case numbers are particularly high in the state of California, especially in Los Angeles County, where more than 20 percent test results are coming back positive.

Parts of California issued fresh lockdown orders and the governor said on Thursday that the state could run out of intensive care unit capacity within weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forecast on Thursday that 12,900 to 24,900 deaths “will likely be reported” in the week ending January 30. By that date, the CDC projected the country’s overall death toll would be in the range of 405,000 to 438,000.

No other country comes close to as many confirmed coronavirus cases in terms of absolute numbers.

In India, there are 10.3 million confirmed cases, while in Brazil, 7.9 million have been counted. Experts also assume there are a high number of unreported coronavirus cases in most countries.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Vaccines may not work against SA virus variant, UK minister warns

COVID-19 vaccine makers are rushing to see if their shots work against new mutations of the novel coronavirus [Russell Cheyne/Pool via Reuters]

Pakistan court sentences three to death for blasphemy

The convicts can appeal in two higher courts or ask for mercy from the president [File: BK Bangash/AP Photo]

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine likely effective against UK mutation

The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus [File: Jacob King/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

How Trump’s presidency started – and how it ended

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]

US police officer dies of wounds after clash with pro-Trump mob

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]