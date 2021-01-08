Live
News|Health

Senegal reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak on poultry farm

The outbreak in the Thies region has killed 58,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said.

H5N1 - a type of influenza virus - causes a highly infectious, severe respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza [FILE - Ulises Ruiz Basurto/EPA]
H5N1 - a type of influenza virus - causes a highly infectious, severe respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza [FILE - Ulises Ruiz Basurto/EPA]
8 Jan 2021

Senegal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The outbreak, which occurred in the Thies region east of the capital Dakar, has killed 58,000 birds in the 100,000-strong flock, with the remaining animals culled, the OIE said, citing a report from Senegal’s veterinary services.

H5N1 – a type of influenza virus – causes a highly infectious, severe respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza (or “bird flu”).

Humans can occasionally contract H5N1 avian influenza but transmission from an infected person to another is difficult. When people do become infected, the mortality rate is about 60 percent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Infection in people is mostly associated with close contact with infected live or dead birds, or H5N1-contaminated environments.

So far, there is no evidence that the disease can be spread to people through properly prepared and thoroughly cooked food.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

‘A cudgel against Beijing’: US ambassador to UN to visit Taiwan

China has warned the US about 'playing with fire' after it announced UN Ambassador Kelly Craft would visit Taiwan next week [File: David Chang/EPA]

Australia to require negative COVID-19 tests from travellers

Australia says people travelling to the country will need to have a negative COVID test before they get on the plane. The UK has announced similar measures [File: Enric Fontcuberta/EPA]

Pakistan welcomes revival of ties between Qatar, Saudi-led bloc

Qatar has agreed to freeze a series of lawsuits instituted at international fora against the blockading states [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]

CO2 levels seen more than 50% above pre-industrial levels in 2021

Emissions from fossil fuels and deforestation will cause CO2 to continue to accumulate in the atmosphere in 2021, according to the UK's Met Office [File: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]
Most Read

How Trump’s presidency started – and how it ended

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Under pressure Trump adopts conciliatory tone after Capitol chaos

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]