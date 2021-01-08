Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine likely effective against UK mutation

The vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, the US drugmaker says.

The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus [File: Jacob King/Pool via Reuters]
The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus [File: Jacob King/Pool via Reuters]
8 Jan 2021

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.

The study, yet to be peer-reviewed by Pfizer researchers and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch, indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralising virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.

The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralisation elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer’s top viral vaccine scientists.

The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus.

Dormitzer said it was encouraging that the vaccine appears effective against the mutation, as well as 15 other mutations the company has previously tested against.

“So we’ve now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That’s the good news,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that the 17th won’t.”

Dormitzer noted another mutation found in the South African variant, called the E484K mutation, is also concerning.

The researchers plan to run similar tests to see if the vaccine is effective against other mutations found in the UK and South African variants and hope to have more data within weeks.

Scientists have expressed concern that vaccines being rolled out may not be able to protect against the new variants, particularly the one that emerged in South Africa.

Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said this week that while both variants had some new features in common, the one found in South Africa “has a number additional mutations” that included more extensive alterations to the spike protein.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the one from Moderna Inc, which use synthetic messenger RNA technology, can be quickly tweaked to address new mutations of a virus if necessary. Scientists have suggested the changes could be made in as little as six weeks.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

Pakistan court sentences three to death for blasphemy

The convicts can appeal in two higher courts or ask for mercy from the president [File: BK Bangash/AP Photo]

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Imran Khan: ‘No country’s PM can be blackmailed like this’

People in Quetta chant slogans as they sit with coffins of their relatives, coal miners from Hazara minority, who were killed on Sunday [Naseer Ahmed/Reuters]

Brazil’s COVID deaths pass 200,000 as cases continue to rise

Brazil reported a record number of new cases - 87,843 - and the second-highest number of daily deaths - 1,524 - since the pandemic began [Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Donald Trump acknowledges Biden election win: Full transcript

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]

How Trump’s presidency started – and how it ended

US police officer dies of wounds after clash with pro-Trump mob

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]