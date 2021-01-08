Live
Pakistani PM says will not be ‘blackmailed’ into visiting Hazaras

Imran Khan says he sympathises with the community that has faced targeted attacks, but will not visit until the dead are buried.

People in Quetta chant slogans as they sit with coffins of their relatives, coal miners from Hazara minority, who were killed on Sunday [Naseer Ahmed/Reuters]
Asad Hashim
8 Jan 2021

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his sympathy with members of the ethnic Hazara community protesting against the killing of 10 coal miners in a targeted attack last week, but has referred to a demand that he visit them before they bury their dead as “blackmail”.

Hundreds of ethnic Hazara protesters, members of a community that has faced more than 20 years of targeted attacks that have killed hundreds, have been blocking a highway in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, since the attack took place on Sunday.

The 10 miners were apprehended by gunmen at a coalmine, identified as belonging to the Hazara community and then executed, security officials say.

The ISIL (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Since the attack, the relatives of those killed placed their coffins on a highway in Quetta and refused to bury the dead until the killers were apprehended and Khan came to meet them.

Speaking at an event in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday, Khan precluded that possibility, referring to their demand as “blackmail”.

“I have sent them a message that look, when all of your demands have been met, then to demand that we will not bury them until the prime minister doesn’t come, no country’s prime minister can be blackmailed like this,” he said.

“Because then everyone will blackmail the prime minister of the country.”

People offer prayers beside a tent with the bodies of coal miners from Hazara community, in Quetta on Tuesday [File: Naseer Ahmed/Reuters]
Protesters, who have braved the biting cold of winter for six days, have held several rounds of negotiations with members of Khan’s cabinet, including Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, but to no avail.

Through the week, protests spread to several other cities, including Karachi, Lahore and other towns.

In Karachi, the country’s economic hub and largest city, protests were occurring in at least 19 different locations, with access to the international airport disrupted temporarily by demonstrations on Thursday.

People hold a sit-in protest along a road in Karachi on Thursday [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
The National Commission on Human Rights estimates that more than 2,000 Hazaras – adherents of the minority Shia Muslim sect, and easily targeted due to their distinctive facial features – have been killed in targeted attacks since 2004.

They have been subject to targeted shootings and mass bomb and suicide attacks, particularly in Quetta, where the majority of the country’s estimated half a million Hazaras reside.

Since 2013, after some of the worst bombings took place, the city’s Hazara population has been largely restricted to residing within two heavily fortified enclaves on either side of the city.

On Friday, PM Khan said he sympathised with the community, but would not accede to the demand to visit them until they buried their dead.

“In our country, the people of the Hazara community, perhaps they have seen the greatest injustice,” he said.

“They have been targeted, and particularly in the last 20 years, since 9/11, the kind of terrorism against them and the kind of injustice against them, they were murdered, no other community has seen that kind of injustice.”

Protest leaders at the sit-in in Quetta said their demonstration would continue.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

Source : Al Jazeera

