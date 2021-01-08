Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Ontario considering ‘more extreme measures’ as cases rise

Canada’s most populous province reports 4,249 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, a second straight record.

Ontario is considering 'more extreme measures' on top of the widespread lockdowns in place [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
Ontario is considering 'more extreme measures' on top of the widespread lockdowns in place [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
8 Jan 2021

Ontario is considering “more extreme measures” on top of the widespread lockdowns in place, the premier said on Friday, after the Canadian province reported a second straight day of record-breaking COVID-19 cases.

“I’ve never stressed this so much, all the way going back to March, as I am now: We are in a crisis,” Premier Doug Ford told reporters, begging people to wear masks, wash their hands and stop gathering in groups.

The warning from Canada’s most populous province comes as Quebec, the worst affected province from the pandemic, is set to start a nightly curfew on Saturday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said if people did not better follow public health guidelines “we will have to look at more extreme measures.” [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]
Ontario reported 4,249 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A stricter lockdown in the province, Canada’s economic engine, would be a further blow and comes on the heels of jobs data showing Canada shed jobs for the first time since April.

The province implemented a widespread lockdown affecting most businesses in late December.

Ford said if people did not better follow public health guidelines “we will have to look at more extreme measures.”

Ontario is due to release updated case modeling next week, he added, saying “we’re in a desperate situation, and when you see the modeling you’ll fall off your chair. Everything is on the table right now.”

Canada has so far reported a total of total of 635,134 cases and 16,579 deaths.

Pharmacy technician supervisor preparing a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]
The federal government has signed contracts for millions of doses of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, but Ontario and other provinces complain supplies are insufficient.

Senior federal officials side-stepped the criticism on Friday, noting Canada was in line to receive a total of 6 million doses of the two vaccines by the end of March, up from an initial estimated 4 million.

Major-General Dany Fortin, who is helping direct the vaccination campaign, told reporters that Ottawa had been clear with the provinces about how many doses had been bought and when they would arrive.

“We are providing as much clarity as possible so planners can plan … and immunise as rapidly as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ontario hospitals are being told to prepare to transfer critically ill patients as resources are stretched thin by rising COVID-19 numbers.

Manitoba, where a months-long lockdown has somewhat curbed daily infections, extended restrictions for at least two more weeks to January 22, as officials said they were monitoring the impact of holiday gatherings.

Source : AP

Related

More from News

Trump’s incitement, plan to skip inauguration recalls Civil War

A supporter of President Donald Trump carried a Confederate flag into the Senate wing of the US Capitol building on January 6 [Mike Theiler/Reuters]

Biden: ‘It’s a good thing’ Trump is skipping inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden is happy Donald Trump will not attend his inauguration [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Biden plans stimulus aid worth trillions, pushes $2,000 cheques

The United States president-elect said Friday's jobs report shows Americans need more immediate and direct relief from the coronavirus pandemic [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]

Ex-Mali PM accused of plotting coup ‘not on run’

The public prosector in the capital Bamako said on December 31 that seven people, including Cisse, were under investigation for 'plotting against the government, criminal association, insulting the head of state and complicity' [File: Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters]
Most Read

Debate over Trump’s future grows with impeachment calls: Live

Donald Trump urged his followers to march on the Capitol at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021 in Washingon, DC [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Pelosi urges US general to block Trump from nuclear codes

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

China says US facing ‘internal collapse’ after pro-Trump riot

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump besieged the Capitol on Wednesday in what House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi described as 'an armed insurrection against America' [Ahmed Gaber/Reuters]

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]