Live
News

DRC releases 22 convicted in former President Kabila’s murder

Among those released was slain president’s former aide-de-camp Colonel Kapend, who has always denied any part in the plot to murder Kabila.

Colonel Eddy Kapend is seen at the Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo [AFP]
Colonel Eddy Kapend is seen at the Makala Central Prison in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo [AFP]
8 Jan 2021

Twenty-two men convicted over the 2001 assassination of former Democratic Republic of the Congo President Laurent-Desire Kabila have been released from prison after receiving pardons from current leader Felix Tshisekedi.

Among those released on Friday from the Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa was the slain president’s former aide-de-camp Colonel Eddy Kapend, who has always denied any part in the plot to murder Kabila, who was the father of Joseph Kabila, Tshisekedi’s predecessor.

Kapend left the prison by a jeep under escort.

Another man, former intelligence chief Georges Leta, was also freed but did not appear at a release ceremony with the others due to ill health.

President Laurent-Desire Kabila was gunned down in his office in January 2001 [File: AFP]
Laurent-Desire Kabila was gunned down in his office on January 16, 2001 by one of his bodyguards, who was then immediately killed.

The 22 convicted men were first handed death sentences, which were then commuted to jail terms by Tshisekedi last June.

He issued the pardon on December 31, several weeks after a coalition he formed with Kabila supporters ended.

The pardons are “for purely humanitarian reasons”, Deputy Justice Minister Bernard Takaishe told the 22 men at the ceremony, stressing that this did not amount to a “blank cheque”.

“You can’t just go out tomorrow and get yourself into the kind of situation which deprived you of your freedom,” he told them, adding that the pardon would not erase the men’s criminal record.

The measure was taken “quite simply because we want to put the country back on track, to bring some peace to the Congolese people”, he said.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

‘Very anxious’: Lebanon’s ICU doctors fear unfolding COVID surge

People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at Rafik Hariri University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Capitol siege raises scrutiny of Biden inaugural security plans

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on an inauguration platform on the West Front of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

Dominion sues Trump lawyer Sidney Powell for defamation

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell [AP Photo]

‘Countries will hold Iran to account’ over downed airliner

The 176 victims of the January 8, 2020 incident included 57 Canadian citizens as well as 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens [AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky]
Most Read

Debate over Trump’s future grows with impeachment calls: Live

Donald Trump urged his followers to march on the Capitol at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on January 6, 2021 in Washingon, DC [Jim Bourg/Reuters]

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Iran’s IRGC unveils underground missile base amid US tensions

Members of the Iranian army fire missiles during the annual military drill, dubbed 'Zolphaghar 99', in the Gulf of Oman, Iran on September 7, 2020 [File: West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested

Miya Ponsetto falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel on December 26, 2020 [Ventura County Sheriff's Office via AP]