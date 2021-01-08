Live
News|Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s statement after Capital riot: Full transcript

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation a day after crowds of his supportes attacked the US Capitol.

[Twitter screengrab]
[Twitter screengrab]
8 Jan 2021

I’d like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.

I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order.

To demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol: you have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction: you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: you will pay.

We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. But now, tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.

My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results, my only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy.

I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections.

Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.

2020 has been a challenging time for our people, a menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes damaged our economy, and claimed countless lives.

Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together. It will require a renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community and family.

We must revitalise the sacred bonds of love and loyalty, that bind us together as one national family. To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honour of my lifetime.

And to all of my wonderful supporters. I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.

Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Democrat leaders seek Trump’s removal after Capitol riot

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Trump should be immediately replaced by Vice President Mike Pence after violent protesters loyal to Trump stormed the US Congress [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

One day after Trump praise, White House condemns Capitol mob

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to face reporters a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the US Capitol, at a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, January 7, 2021 [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]

Biden, Harris, activists blast double standard in police response

On Wednesday, police said 68 arrests were made, the majority for breaking a curfew put in place by the mayor of Washington, DC [Ahmed Gaber/Reuters]

US stocks soar on bets of Biden-era calm, boosted stimulus

All major US equity benchmarks notched all-time highs, with about 70 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 in the green and the Nasdaq 100 jumping 2.5 percent [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

US Republicans condemn Trump’s role in Capitol insurrection

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr has joined a growing number of Republicans who are condemning Trump's actions [File: Leah Millis Reuters]

Trump says focus now on transfer of power

Trump pictured in a conciliatory video released on Thursday, January 7 [Screenshot via Twitter]

Who are the US Capitol rioters?

Supporters of US President Donald Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE]