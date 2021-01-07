Live
News

At least four killed in post-election riots at Capitol Hill

A woman was shot by the US Capitol Police while three others died in ‘medical emergencies’, police say.

7 Jan 2021

At least four people have died after hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol Building.

Washington, DC police chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police on Wednesday, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies”.

Police said law enforcement agencies and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared on Wednesday evening. Police said they arrested 52 people in the wake of the mayhem.

The woman was shot earlier on Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side.

She was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

DC police officials also said two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

Contee said 14 officers of the Metropolitan Police Department were injured during the demonstrations and at least two were being treated in a hospital.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said a curfew was in effect in Washington, DC from 6pm EDT (23:00 GMT) until 6am (11:00 GMT).

She also extended a state of emergency for 15 days “to ensure peace and security through the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris”.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

India to hold nationwide ‘cow science’ exam

A Hindu holy man, along with devotees, worships a cow during the Gopashtami festival that is dedicated to Lord Krishna and cows, in Amritsar, India [File: Narinder Nanu/AFP]

Indonesia: Hundreds evacuated as Mount Merapi spews hot clouds

The geological authority had raised the alert level of Mount Merapi to the second-highest level in November after sensors picked up increasing activity [Taufiq Rozzaq/AP Photo]

Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Trump gather in front of the US Capitol building [Leah Millis/Reuters]

US threatens sanctions over Hong Kong arrests, angering Beijing

Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum is taken away by police officers after more than 50 Hong Kong activists arrested under security law as crackdown intensifies in Hong Kong, China [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden, Harris certified as winners of 2020 election: Live

The certification finalises the 2020 US electoral process [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

In Pictures: The storming of the US Capitol building

Police officers stand guard as supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington. [Leah Millis/Reuters]

US Congress certifies Joe Biden as next president, Harris as VP

Trump supporters left a flag outside the Capitol, January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC [Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo]

‘Disgraceful’: World reacts as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]