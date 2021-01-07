Live
News

Ugandan police confront Bobi Wine during online briefing

Confrontation came as Bobi Wine asked the ICC to investigate President Museveni, senior officials for sanctioning human rights abuses in Uganda.

Bobi Wine said 23 members of his team were arrested on Thursday [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
Bobi Wine said 23 members of his team were arrested on Thursday [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]
7 Jan 2021

Police in Uganda confronted popular opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine during an online news conference on Thursday that was held to announce a petition to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Journalists watched as an officer appeared to drag Bobi Wine from the car while he pleaded that he had broken no law. He added that police fired tear gas and bullets as they swarmed his car.

“I am not even allowed to park on the side of the road,” he said. “Please don’t embarrass our country.”

Bobi Wine was allowed to finish the briefing and drive on. He had spent the day campaigning during which he said 23 members of his team had been arrested.

The singer and opposition leader was announcing he is petitioning the ICC to investigate allegations of torture and other rights abuses in the East African country ahead of next week’s election.

The 38-year-old Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has fired up the imagination of many across Africa as he tries to unseat longtime President Yoweri Museveni, who has deployed the military to prevent what he sees as opposition attempts to create civil unrest that could cause regime change.

“Many atrocities are being committed on the orders of Museveni,” he told reporters.

There was no comment from government officials or the police.

Bobi Wine has been arrested several times on various charges but never convicted. He says his life may be in danger and campaigns wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet.

“I expect a live bullet targeted at me any time,” said Bobi Wine, who has sent his children to the US over safety concerns.

ICC petition

At least 54 people were killed in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and other parts of the country in November as security forces put down riots provoked by Bobi Wine’s arrest for allegedly violating campaign regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Those deaths form a critical part of his petition to the ICC to investigate alleged acts of torture, mutilation and murder of civilian protesters.

The 41-page brief filed by him and two other alleged torture victims mentions Museveni, security minister Elly Tumwine and eight senior security officials.

It asks the ICC to consider incidents dating back to 2018, saying the police and military have deployed, “widespread use of shoot to kill, beatings and other violence”.

Museveni has governed Uganda since 1986. He has defied many calls for his retirement, saying he has been elected many times by Ugandans who love him.

He has spoken disparagingly of the ICC, calling it “a bunch of useless people”.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Bitcoin hits $40,000 after doubling in value in the last month

Digital coins are shattering records in a world awash with fiscal and monetary stimulus, but some observers question the basic integrity of crypto markets [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Will the pro-Trump riot change US politics? Don’t count on it

A flag that reads 'treason' is visible on the ground after protesters stormed the United States Capitol in Washington, DC [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

DC Mayor blames Trump, extends emergency in US capital

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser blamed Donald Trump for the attack on the US Capitol [Shawn Thew/Pool via AP]

Shopify removes Trump stores from platform after Capitol chaos

Stores that sold Trump merchandise like his 'Make America Great Again' hats has been removed from the Shopify platform [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Most Read

The day Trump finally lost it

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington [Jacquelyn Martin/AP]

Biden calls Capitol rioters ‘domestic terrorists’

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the violence that took place at the US Capitol [Reuters]

Facebook, Instagram block Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely’

Facebook, which owns photo-sharing app Instagram, will also block Trump's account there, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post the day after Trump supporters breached the US Capitol building in a violent, unruly mob [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

The 25th Amendment: Can Trump be declared unfit for office?