Live
News|Football

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to stand trial in sex tape case

The French forward is accused of trying to blackmail former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena in 2015.

The 33-year-old Benzema has been banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal [File: Bernat Armangue/AP]
The 33-year-old Benzema has been banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal [File: Bernat Armangue/AP]
7 Jan 2021

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will face trial for complicity in an attempt to blackmail in a case linked to a sex tape featuring his former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, French prosecutors said.

The public prosecutor’s office in Versailles, France said on Thursday the trial was ordered against the player for complicity in attempting to pressure Valbuena, who was allegedly threatened in a phone call in June 2015, with the publication of the video.

He will stand trial on the charge of conspiracy to attempt blackmail, the prosecutor’s office said. A date for the trial has yet to be set.

The 33-year-old Benzema, one of the most talented French forwards of his generation, has been banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in the scandal, despite consistently performing well with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend that year to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. Instead, Valbuena informed the police.

Four other people will also stand trial in the case. Benzema denies any wrongdoing.

“This decision is as much absurd as it was predictable,” Benzema lawyer, Sylvain Cormier, told The Associated Press news agency, denouncing perceived “persecution” against the player.

When the story broke, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then-Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the former Lyon player had “no place” in the national team. Former French President Francois Hollande was quoted as saying in a book that Benzema was not an example of morality.

Neither Benzema nor Valbuena was selected by coach Didier Deschamps for the Euro 2016 finals on home soil in which France were beaten in the final by Portugal.

Benzema has not played for France since scoring twice in a 4-0 win over Armenia in October 2015, taking his tally to 27 goals in 81 internationals.

He has scored more than 250 goals for Real Madrid and won four Champions League titles with the Spanish club.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

After Capitol riots, Russia slams US’s ‘archaic’ electoral system

Four people died in Wednesday's violence in Washington, DC, and at least 52 others were arrested [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Transcript: Closing statement of 41st GCC summit

Leaders from Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are shown from left to right before the opening session of the 41st GCC summit in al-Ula, Saudi Arabia [Bandar al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace/AFP]

Dow opens up 133 points as markets look beyond US Capitol siege

While Wednesday's chaos on Capitol Hill saw US stocks move off session highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high and kept on climbing at the open of trading on Thursday [File: Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

COVID: Spain traffic deaths drop to record low amid lockdown

Overturned rubbish bins are seen on the road during a protest against the closure of bars and gyms, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, on November 1, 2020 [Javier Barbancho/Reuters]
Most Read

The 25th Amendment: Can Trump be declared unfit for office?

According to the Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, Vice President Pence and the majority of Trump's cabinet would need to declare Trump unable to perform the duties of the presidency before removing him from office [File: Mandel Ngan/AFP]

Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Trump gather in front of the US Capitol building [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Biden, Harris certified as winners of 2020 election: Live

US President-elect Joe Biden addressing the protests taking place in the US Capitol [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

How Europe’s far right responded to pro-Trump Capitol riots

Police said four people died during Wednesday's chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 others were arrested [Stephanie Keith/Reuters]