Live
News|US Elections 2020

Calls to remove Trump as fallout from Capitol assault continues

Legislators call on vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

US President Donald Trump instructed followers to go to the Capitol just before it was stormed on January 6, 2020 [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump instructed followers to go to the Capitol just before it was stormed on January 6, 2020 [Jim Bourg/Reuters]
By 
Elizabeth Melimopoulos
7 Jan 2021
  • The storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump has prompted calls by some legislators to remove him from office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.
  • The chaotic scenes unfolded after Republican Trump, who has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, addressed thousands of protesters and repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.
  • Four people died and 52 were arrested as protesters entered the building.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Elizabeth Melimopoulos taking over from Tamila Varshalomidze.

Republican congressman calls for Trump’s removal with 25th Amendment

Republican US Representative Adam Kinzinger has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office, a day after the president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself,” Kinzinger said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Top Senate Democrat calls for Trump to be removed from office immediately

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to immediately remove Trump from office, saying if he does not act, Congress should impeach the president

Capitol police chief calls riot ‘criminal’

The chief of the US Capitol Police has said the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement.

Steven Sund issued a statement on Thursday saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage”.

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

 

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Facebook, Instagram block Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely’

Facebook, which owns photo-sharing app Instagram, will also block Trump's account there, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post the day after Trump supporters breached the US Capitol building in a violent, unruly mob [File: Erin Scott/Reuters]

Qatar bank agrees to $2.2bn takeover deal

Qatar has 2.5 million people being served by about 20 local and international banks, leaving smaller lenders at a disadvantage unless they can find a niche or competitive edge [File: Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]

Cryto market value tops $1 trillion as bitcoin hits new record

Bitcoin rose as much as nine percent on Thursday to touch a high of $39,223 and has more than quadrupled in the past year, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Elon Musk overtakes Bezos to become world’s richest person

Elon Musk's net worth was $188.5bn at 10:15am in New York (15:15 GMT), $1.5bn more than that of Bezos [File: Bloomberg]
Most Read

Biden, Harris certified as winners of 2020 election: Live

US President-elect Joe Biden addressing protests that took place in the US Capitol [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm US Capitol

Police were overrun by a mob of Trump supporters in what law enforcement officials called a catastrophic failure to prepare [Mike Theiler/Reuters]

After Capitol riots, Russia slams US’s ‘archaic’ electoral system

Four people died in Wednesday's violence in Washington, DC, and at least 52 others were arrested [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Trump gather in front of the US Capitol building [Leah Millis/Reuters]