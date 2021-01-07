Calls to remove Trump as fallout from Capitol assault continues

Legislators call on vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump.

The storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump has prompted calls by some legislators to remove him from office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after Republican Trump, who has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, addressed thousands of protesters and repeated unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.

Four people died and 52 were arrested as protesters entered the building.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the US elections. This is Elizabeth Melimopoulos taking over from Tamila Varshalomidze.

38 mins ago (16:42 GMT)

Republican congressman calls for Trump’s removal with 25th Amendment

Republican US Representative Adam Kinzinger has called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office, a day after the president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself,” Kinzinger said in a video he posted on Twitter.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

40 mins ago (16:40 GMT)

Top Senate Democrat calls for Trump to be removed from office immediately

US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to immediately remove Trump from office, saying if he does not act, Congress should impeach the president

47 mins ago (16:33 GMT)

Capitol police chief calls riot ‘criminal’

The chief of the US Capitol Police has said the violent mob that stormed the building wielded metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons against law enforcement.

Steven Sund issued a statement on Thursday saying the rioting protesters “actively attacked” police officers and “were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage”.

A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one person, who Sund identified as Ashli Babbitt. Sund did not identify the officer but said they would be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.