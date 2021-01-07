Live
News|Military

Kim says N Korea to take military capabilities to ‘higher level’

North Korean leader says to secure a ‘peaceful environment’ he wants to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities.

Reports citing satellite imagery suggest there are indications Pyongyang is planning a parade 'with military elements' to mark the gathering [File: KCNA via EPA]
Reports citing satellite imagery suggest there are indications Pyongyang is planning a parade 'with military elements' to mark the gathering [File: KCNA via EPA]
7 Jan 2021

Kim Jong Un has promised to expand North Korea’s military capabilities, state media reported on Thursday, even as the country faces international sanctions and pressure over its nuclear weapons programme.

Kim, who marks 10 years in power this year, promised to put “state defence capabilities on a much higher level, and put forth goals for realising it” during the Eighth Party Congress, which began on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

North Korea faces increasing economic crises caused by a self-imposed border lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a series of natural disasters, and international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme.

Unprecedented personal meetings between Kim and President Donald Trump who leaves office in two weeks time failed to lead to a breakthrough in denuclearisation talks, or a loosening of sanctions. Íncoming President Joe Biden will take office after his inauguration on January 20.

In sessions on Wednesday, Kim discussed policies to make a “tangible turn in improving the people’s living standard,” a day after he admitted that previous economic goals had fallen short, state media reported.

Unmasked attendees

Since announcing a self-declared moratorium on nuclear testing and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches from 2018, Kim has called for the continued production of nuclear weapons, launched a series of smaller missiles and in an October parade unveiled what appeared to be North Korea’s largest ICBM yet.

 

The latest declaration basically means “the North will strengthen its nuclear capabilities,” North Korean defector-turned-researcher Ahn Chan-il of the World Institute for North Korea Studies in Seoul told the AFP news agency.

“Kim does not want to say the word ‘nuclear’ as Biden takes office later this month and he knows the incoming president’s stance on Pyongyang is uncompromising compared with his predecessor,” he added.

“Kim probably does not want to provoke him at this stage. But the North would never give up its nuclear weapons, that’s very clear.”

The party congress is the top meeting of the North’s ruling party, a grand political set-piece that reinforces the regime’s authority and is closely followed by analysts for signs of policy shifts. However, the previous congress was the first to be held since 1980.

Analysts who monitor satellite imagery of the reclusive country say there are indications Pyongyang is planning a parade “with military elements” to mark the gathering.

On its first day, Kim admitted that “almost all sectors” had fallen short of their economic targets and said the congress would comprehensively analyse “the experiences, lessons and mistakes we have made during the period under review”.

The coronavirus pandemic has added to the pressures on the North, which closed its borders last January to protect itself against the pandemic that first emerged in neighbouring China, a key ally. Trade with China has fallen to a tiny fraction of its usual level and countries with diplomatic representation in Pyongyang have also reduced or closed their offices.

Pyongyang insists that it has not had a single coronavirus case. Delegates at the congress were pictured sitting close together without wearing masks.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

US airline union urges ban on protesters who stormed Capitol

Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, DC, hoping to overturn his election defeat [File: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP]

Indonesians unknowingly fund hardline group behind Bali bombings

Charities across Indonesia raise money through cash donation boxes outside shops. Police say the al-Qaeda-linked group Jemaah Islamiyah was using a network of boxes under a front charity to raise millions of rupiah every day [File: Binsara Bakkara/AP Photo]

US sees record COVID hospitalisations as vaccinations lag

More Americans were hospitalised with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged [Jae C Hong/AP Photo]

Major US business group urges Pence, cabinet to remove Trump

President Donald Trump has two weeks left in office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20 [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Most Read

Congress resumes after day of chaos on Capitol Hill

Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday, with some forcing their way into the building [Leah Millis/Reuters]

‘Disgraceful’: World reacts as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol building

US Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress. [Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP]

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]