Pro-Donald Trump protesters storm US Capitol

Chaos outside and inside the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, January 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
By 
Steve Chaggaris
6 Jan 2021

Pro-Donald Trump protesters, upset at the outcome of the presidential election, stormed the US Capitol Wednesday as Congress met to tally the electoral votes that certify Joe Biden’s election as president.

Protesters overwhelmed US Capitol Police outside and numerous protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building, creating a scene of chaos and causing members of Congress to flee the House and Senate chambers to be safely locked down in their offices while some were evacuated elsewhere.

At around 2pm (19:00 GMT), while Senators were debating an objection to Arizona’s electoral votes raised by Republican Trump supporters, debate was halted when word came that protesters were in the hall outside of the Senate chamber.

By 19:47 GMT, there were reports of guns drawn inside the House chamber:

As the protests escalated, Trump first tweeted more criticism of his vice president, Mike Pence, who was presiding over the congressional vote tally, then urged his supporters to “Stay peaceful!” a request that did not seem to be heeded.

Source : Al Jazeera
