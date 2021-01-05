Live
News

Extortion from families of disappeared funded Syria gov’t: Report

Report by Association of Detainees and the Missing in Sednaya Prison reveals families were forced to bribe corrupt officers.

A satellite view of the Sednaya prison complex near Damascus seen in this image provided by the US State Department on May 15, 2017 [File: Department of State/Handout via Reuters]
A satellite view of the Sednaya prison complex near Damascus seen in this image provided by the US State Department on May 15, 2017 [File: Department of State/Handout via Reuters]
5 Jan 2021

Families of individuals who were forcibly disappeared in Syria have paid more than $100m in bribes to find out information about them, according to a new report which claims to have unearthed a pattern of extortion that funded Bashar al-Assad’s government and its repressive apparatus.

The report by the Association of Detainees and the Missing in Sednaya Prison (ADMSP) said Syrian guards, judges, members of the military and middlemen received cuts from the payments made by the families as part of a corrupt system that fed significant cash into the government’s treasury.

According to the report, forced disappearance is a major strategy of the Syrian state to control and intimidate society.

It cited the notorious Sednaya prison on the outskirts of capital Damascus as being on top of a list of detention centres responsible for forced disappearance, with more than 80 percent of such cases reported from the facility.

Half of those forcibly disappeared were arrested at checkpoints along the borders as people tried to flee the nearly decade-long war in Syria.

ADMSP said more than 500 families of those forcibly disappeared were interviewed for the report.

More than a quarter of those surveyed – 129 participants – said they together paid $461,500 to obtain information about a forcibly disappeared person. As for the sums paid for a promise to visit the forcibly disappeared, the total amounted to $95,250.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights said nearly 100,000 Syrians have been forcibly disappeared since the start of the country’s civil war in 2011. The vast majority of them were disappeared in the first three years, with 2012 being the peak year.

ADMSP also conducted interviews with 709 released prisoners and found that for 44 percent of them (312 participants), the total amount of money they said was paid for information about their fate and promises to visit them reached more than $1,119,000.

As for those who were promised release, the sums paid by their families exceeded $1m.

Based on the data, the report concluded that a total of $2.7m was paid by the families of the released prisoners who were either promised information, a visit, or release.

“If we assume that the total number of forcibly disappeared people is 100,000 … and that a total of 250,000 people have been arrested and released [which is a very conservative estimate, since the real number is probably much larger], then the total amount paid is close to US$900m,” the report said.

The ADMSP report held the Syrian Arab Army primarily responsible for the cases of forced disappearances.

It called for maximum pressure to be exerted on Syria’s allies, particularly Russia – whose military intervention in September 2015 tipped the scales of war in favour of al-Assad – to force the Syrian government to reveal the fate of the forcibly disappeared.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

COVID-hit Italy gripped by political crisis

Matteo Renzi has threatened to withdraw his small but pivotal Italia Viva (Italy Alive) party from the centre-left coalition that Conte, who is pictured here, heads [File: Remo Casilli/Reuters]

Gulf states sign ‘solidarity and stability’ deal at GCC summit

Central African Republic President Touadera re-elected

Faustin-Archange Touadera has blamed former president Francois Bozize for deadly electoral unrest [File: Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

In Pictures: Iran’s military holds first-ever drone drill

One of hundreds of drones made by Iran is displayed as the country continues to be sanctioned by the US [Courtesy of the Iranian government]
Most Read

Iran issues Interpol notice for 48 US officials including Trump

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, left, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed last year in a US drone attack [Ahmad al-Rubaye/ Iranian Supreme Leader's website via AFP]

Saudi’s MBS says ‘solidarity and stability’ deal signed

How will India vaccinate nearly a billion people against COVID?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to declare that the development made 'every Indian proud' that the two vaccines are made in India [File: Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

Has a ‘fifth generation war’ started between India and Pakistan?

Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel salute their national flags as they perform during the daily beating of the retreat ceremony on the India-Pakistan Border at Wagah on February 20, 2017 [File: AFP/Narinder Nanu]