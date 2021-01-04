Live
News|Occupied West Bank

‘Heinous’: Israeli forces ‘killed 27 Palestinians in 2020’

Israeli authorities also destroyed at least 729 Palestinian buildings – including 273 homes – last year, NGO says.

In at least 11 of the 16 killings investigated by B'Tselem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinians 'posed no threat' [File: Abbas Momani/AFP]
In at least 11 of the 16 killings investigated by B'Tselem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinians 'posed no threat' [File: Abbas Momani/AFP]
4 Jan 2021

Israeli security forces committed “heinous killings” throughout 2020, shooting dead at least 27 Palestinians across occupied Palestinian territories and in Israel, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

“Over the course of 2020, Israeli security forces killed 27 Palestinians, seven of them minors: one in the Gaza Strip, 23 in the West Bank [including East Jerusalem] and three inside Israel,” B’Tselem said on Monday.

In at least 11 of the 16 killings investigated by B’Tselem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinians “posed no threat to the lives of the forces” or any other person at the time they were shot.

Some of the examples highlighted in the report included the killing of Iyad Hallaq, a 32-year-old autistic Palestinian man who attended and worked at a school for people with special needs in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

At the time, Israeli officers said they suspected Hallaq was carrying a weapon and began chasing him when he panicked and began to run.

He was shot dead as he hid behind a dumpster, just a few metres from his school.

Hallaq’s father told Al Jazeera in June his son had the mental capacity of an eight-year-old and no understanding of the dangerous reality of life under occupation.

“For years, Israel has been implementing a reckless, unlawful open-fire policy in the West Bank. This policy is fully backed by the government, the military and the courts, in utter indifference to the predictable lethal results,” B’Tselem said.

In the rare event in which members of the Israeli forces are indicted for killing Palestinians, the charges and sentences “do not reflect the gravity of the offenses”, the group added.

Over the course of 2020, amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, Israeli authorities also destroyed at least 729 Palestinian buildings, including homes and non-residential structures.

In 2020, the group said, more Palestinians lost their homes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem than in every year since 2016.

“In total, Israel demolished 273 homes in 2020, leaving 1,006 Palestinians – 519 of them minors – homeless,” B’Tselem said.

“In 2020, Israel also demolished 456 non-residential structures and infrastructure facilities. This includes humanitarian infrastructure such as water cisterns and pipes or power grids, which are essential to maintaining health and sanitation, particularly important at this time.”

The group said it documented 248 attacks carried out by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank last year.

The attacks ranged from physical assaults to targeting farmers or their properties, which “could not take place without the sweeping support provided by the state”.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Social media wants to know: Where is Jack Ma?

China's highest-profile entrepreneur has not appeared in a public setting since a late October forum in Shanghai where he blasted China's regulatory system in a speech that put him on a collision course with officials [File: Charles Platiau/Reuters]

Slack kicks off first Monday of 2021 with a service outage

According to Downdetector, a platform that offers real-time status updates on websites, Slack users started experiencing difficulties shortly after 14:23 GMT [File: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg]

Iran’s uranium enrichment will have ‘serious implications’

Iran's new enrichment level is well above the 3.67 percent cap set in the 2015 nuclear deal [Reuters]

Dow, S&P kick off New Year notching new all-time highs

Among stocks making headlines on Monday were shares of Tesla, which continued their relentless rise, jumping more than five percent to yet a new record in early morning trading in New York [File: Lucas Jackson/Reuters]
Most Read

S Africa COVID variant more infectious than UK strain: Hancock

Hancock said Britain needs to tighten restrictions in some areas of the country to tackle the rapid spread of a new variant [Reuters]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

Has a ‘fifth generation war’ started between India and Pakistan?

Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel salute their national flags as they perform during the daily beating of the retreat ceremony on the India-Pakistan Border at Wagah on February 20, 2017 [File: AFP/Narinder Nanu]

UK judge blocks US request to extradite Assange

In court, Assange's lawyers argued that the case was political and an assault on journalism and freedom of speech [Priscilla Coleman/MB Media]