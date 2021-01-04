Live
News|Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli prosecutors detail corruption charges against Netanyahu

Case relates to Israeli PM promoting Bezeq telecom company in exchange for positive coverage on its popular Walla news site.

Netanyahu’s trial began last year and is scheduled to resume next month [File: Yonatan Sindel/Reuters]
Netanyahu’s trial began last year and is scheduled to resume next month [File: Yonatan Sindel/Reuters]
4 Jan 2021

Israeli prosecutors have released an amended indictment spelling out detailed charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a corruption case in which he is accused of trading favours with a powerful media mogul.

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three corruption cases.

One of them alleges that Netanyahu promoted regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the owner of the Bezeq telecom company in exchange for positive coverage on its popular Walla news site.

In response to a request from Netanyahu’s lawyers for more details, Israeli prosecutors released a letter on Sunday alleging there had been 315 incidents of Walla being requested to make its coverage more favourable for Netanyahu and his family.

They said there were indications that Netanyahu was personally involved in 150 of those incidents.

It said the requests included giving more time or prominence to positive articles about Netanyahu and his family, changing headlines and lowering or even removing disadvantageous stories.

It also included alleged requests for negative coverage of Netanyahu’s rivals.

The document listed all 315 suspected incidents, which allegedly included numerous requests to publish flattering articles and photos of Netanyahu’s wife Sara, to conceal reports of embarrassing expenditures and personal information about the Netanyahu family and attempts to embarrass his rivals.

It quoted Bezeq’s controlling shareholder at the time, Shaul Elovitch, as expressing concerns that Netanyahu would not approve lucrative business deals for the company if negative articles were published.

Between January 17-19, 2013, for instance, it said a Netanyahu associate persuaded Elovitch to publish stories saying that the wife of Naftali Bennett, head of a rival religious party, worked in a non-kosher restaurant.

Several weeks later, Netanyahu, through the same associate, allegedly pressed Walla to remove critical articles about a lacy dress his wife had worn to the swearing-in of the new parliament and replace it with more favourable reviews.

The site consented to both requests, it said.

On another occasion, Elovitch, at Netanyahu’s request, allegedly ordered Walla to halt a live broadcast of a rally by Netanyahu’s opponents during the country’s 2015 election campaign.

Netanyahu’s trial began last year and is scheduled to resume next month.

He denies all charges, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media, police and prosecutors.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Poachers’ paradise: Gulf hunts fuel Pakistan falcon trafficking

Wild birds are prized over those bred in captivity because they are believed to be better hunters, though there is no evidence to support those claims [Zain Zaman Janjua/AFP]

UK: Dialysis patient, 82, first to get Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, on Monday, January 4, 2021 [Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP]

Japan weighs state of emergency amid ‘severe’ COVID-19 surge

Visitors wearing protective face masks wait to offer prayers on the first business day of the New Year at the Kanda Myojin shrine, frequented by worshippers seeking good fortune and prosperous business, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo, on January 4, 2021 [Issei Kato/ Reuters]

CAR rebels attack and enter town before poll results announced

The landlocked country is one of the poorest in the world and among the most volatile [File: AFP]
Most Read

UK court to rule on WikiLeaks founder Assange’s US extradition

A banner hangs outside the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court before WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's arrival, in London, Britain, January 4, 2021 [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

‘Find 11,780 votes’, Trump tells Georgia election official

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, despite a resounding loss in the November 3 election [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

US carrier to stay in Gulf due to Iranian ‘threats’: Pentagon

The USS Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November [US Navy via AFP]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]