Iran says it has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow site

Iran has resumed 20 percent uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the government spokesman told the semi-official Mehr news agency, in a major breach of the 2015 nuclear accord.

“A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20 percent enriched uranium has started in Fordow enrichment complex,” Ali Rabeie told Mehr on Monday.

The announcement comes after the United States reversed a decision to bring an aircraft carrier home from the Gulf, with the Pentagon saying that due to “recent threats” by Iran, the USS Nimitz would stay in position.

The Nimitz has been patrolling Gulf waters since late November. In a statement on December 31, acting US Defense Secretary Christopher C Miller ordered the vessel to “transit directly home to complete a nearly 10-month deployment”.

While he did not elaborate on the threats involved, the US statement came on the first anniversary of a US drone raid in Baghdad that killed Iran’s revered commander Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

On Sunday, thousands of Iraqi mourners chanted “revenge” and “no to America” as they marched in capital Baghdad and other cities.

The anniversary of the Baghdad drone attack was also marked in recent days across Iran and by supporters in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere.

Breaches of nuclear agreement

According to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, the level of Iran’s uranium enrichment must remain at 3.67 percent, and Iran would retain no more than 6,104 out of almost 20,000 centrifuges it possesses.

There are two uranium enrichment facilities in Iran — in Natanz and Fordow. Under the deal, which was agreed on 14 July 2015, the Natanz facility was limited to installing no more than 5,060 of the oldest and least efficient centrifuges for 10 years.

At Fordo, no enrichment was permitted for 15 years and the underground facility was to be converted into a nuclear, physics and technology centre.

Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the landmark nuclear deal and world powers in 2018 and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, reimposing and reinforcing crippling sanctions.

The two countries have twice come to the brink of war since June 2019, especially following the killing of Soleimani.

Days after the Soleimani assassination, Iran launched a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops, with Trump refraining from any further military response.

Reacting to the Pentagon’s reversal of its decision to bring back the aircraft carrier, the Iranian foreign ministry on Monday said the country’s security and military organisations were closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf.

“Necessary messages have been explicitly and transparently sent to Washington through different channels and messages have also been sent directly to all the countries in the Persian Gulf region not to fall prey to such mischiefs,” spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said during a news briefing.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone call with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, which came shortly after Al Thani spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the tensions in the region.

Khatibzadeh also reiterated Zarif’s recent claim that Israel is trying to goad Iran and the US into a larger conflict by hitting American targets in Iraq.

On Saturday, Zarif said on Twitter: “New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans – putting an outgoing [President Donald] Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli.”

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs,” Zarif wrote.

More soon…