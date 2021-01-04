Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil scrambles to secure COVID vaccine from India

Brazil’s death toll is approaching 200,000 as the government and private sector look for ways to get vaccines.

A refrigerated container with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil December 30, 2020 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
A refrigerated container with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil December 30, 2020 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
4 Jan 2021

Brazil made a diplomatic push on Monday to guarantee an Indian-made shipment of British drugmaker AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, hoping to avoid export restrictions that could delay immunisations during the world’s second-deadliest outbreak.

In parallel, Brazil’s private clinics struck a preliminary deal for an alternative injection made by India’s Bharat Biotech despite a lack of public results from late-stage trials.

The scramble by Brazil’s government and private sector underscored how Latin America’s largest nation, once an example of mass immunisation success in the developing world, has fallen behind peers in the race to inoculate against the coronavirus.

Plans by Brazil’s Fiocruz Institute to import AstraZeneca’s vaccine in bulk, filling and finishing doses locally, would only have one million doses ready by the second week of February, the head of the government-funded biomedical centre told Reuters last week.

Nurse Fabiana de Oliveira works at a field hospital set up at a sports gym to treat patients suffering with COVID-19 in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state, Brazil [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Amid rising criticism of its slow response and a death toll approaching 200,000, second only to the United States, Brazil is now rushing to import finished doses, playing catch up to neighboring Chile and Argentina where inoculations are under way.

However, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India told the Reuters news agency on Sunday he expected India’s government to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

That raised red flags in Brasilia, where health regulator Anvisa had granted approval on New Year’s Eve to import two million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India. Two people familiar with the matter said diplomats were working to confirm the shipment would not be affected by any export ban. Fiocruz confirmed that Brazil’s Foreign Ministry was leading the talks.

Separately, an association of private Brazilian clinics announced plans to buy five million doses of a vaccine developed by Indian company Bharat Biotech, a day after India’s health regulator gave it emergency use approval.

Bharat Biotech has not yet applied for approval by Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa for its Covaxin vaccine, and the agency said it would have to undergo phase three trials in the country.

Geraldo Barbosa, head of the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC), who will lead a delegation to India departing on Monday, said a memorandum of understanding has already been signed with Bharat Biotech.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, many gathered on Ipanema Beach to celebrate the new year [Pilar Olivares/Reuters]
“This should be the first vaccine available on the private market in Brazil,” he said, adding that the Covaxin doses should arrive in Brazil in mid-March, to be sold by private clinics after regulators there approve the vaccine.

Anvisa said in a statement on Sunday Covaxin does not fit the continuous data submission process for vaccine registration and the vaccine would have to undergo late phase clinical trials in Brazil.

On Sunday, India’s drugs regulator DCGI approved Covaxin and AstraZeneca’s vaccine for emergency use, the first approvals of vaccines in India.

The fast-tracking of the homegrown Bharat Biotech vaccine faced questions from industry experts and opposition legislators because the company has not published efficacy data.

Covaxin is undergoing late stage trials in the largest such trial in India. A spokeswoman for Bharat Biotech said 24,000 volunteers have been recruited out of a target of 26,000 for the phase three trial, which began in November.

The pharmaceutical company, based in Hyderabad in southern India, produces millions of doses of vaccines for hepatitis, Zika, Japanese encephalitis and other illnesses.

Brazil is also in late-stage trials of China’s Sinovac vaccine.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Boris Johnson orders new England COVID lockdown

Boris Johnson says the measures will include school closures from Tuesday [Paul Grover/Pool via Reuters]

China tells inefficient firms to shape up or prepare to go bust

The trend of letting weak companies fail is set to pick up this year as China’s central bank tightens financial conditions, making it harder for both state-owned or private firms with inadequate cash flow to survive [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

OPEC+ talks stretch to Tuesday with majority against supply hike

The extension of OPEC+ talks into Tuesday was unexpected and casts doubt on the production increase of 500,000 barrels a day that the market had been expecting for February [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

Alaska court to hear challenge to Arctic refuge oil leases

Conservationists will try to persuade a US judge on Monday to stop the Trump administration from issuing leases to oil and gas companies in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge [File: Devin Powell/NOAA via AP]
Most Read

Trump call is the latest episode in growing rift with Republicans

More Republicans are pushing back against US President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election [File: Alex Edelman/AFP]

Saudi Arabia ‘to open airspace, land and sea border’ with Qatar

Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations and said there was 'no legitimate justification' for the severance of relations[Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]

Saudi Arabia to ‘reopen border with Qatar’: Live news

Abu Samra border crossing to Saudi Arabia, in Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Has a ‘fifth generation war’ started between India and Pakistan?

Pakistani Rangers and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel salute their national flags as they perform during the daily beating of the retreat ceremony on the India-Pakistan Border at Wagah on February 20, 2017 [File: AFP/Narinder Nanu]