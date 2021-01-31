Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

More Brazil protests over Bolsonaro’s COVID-19 response

President Jair Bolsonaro is facing increased pressure as coronavirus cases and deaths surge across Brazil.

A demonstrator protests against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, during a protest in Sao Paulo on January 31 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
A demonstrator protests against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, during a protest in Sao Paulo on January 31 [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
31 Jan 2021

Protesters in Brazil rallied for the second straight weekend in multiple cities to demand the resignation of President Jair Bolsonaro over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two hundred people protested on Sunday in Brasilia, the capital, holding signs and banners reading, “Bolsonaro Out” and “Impeachment Now”, while a procession of cars honked their horns in support. Other demonstrations were also held in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The protests, like larger ones held last weekend, were organised by leftist parties and groups.

Bolsonaro, a coronavirus sceptic who has downplayed the seriousness of the virus and the need to enact strong public health rules to prevent its spread, has faced increased pressure in recent weeks over his handling of the pandemic.

Brazil has reported more than 9.1 million cases and nearly 224,000 coronavirus-related deaths, the third and second highest tallies in the world, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

A recent surge in cases in Amazonas state, which pushed hospitals in the capital Manaus to their limits and led to a lack of oxygen supplies for COVID-19 patients, has also spurred the demonstrations against Bolsonaro.

Doctors have warned the situation in Manaus could spread to other regions of Brazil, as the discovery of a new, potentially more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the country has heightened concerns of the accelerated spread of the virus.

One group of protesters on Sunday stood outside the National Congress building in Brasilia wearing plastic bags over their heads to symbolise the COVID-19 patients in Amazonas state who died after hospitals ran out of oxygen.

Last week, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice approved an investigation into Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello’s response to the crisis in Manaus.

A demonstrator holds a placard reading ‘Impeachment now, Bolsonaro out’ during a protest in Sao Paulo [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has also been plagued by problems.

The country earlier this month approved two vaccines – China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain’s AstraZeneca – for emergency use, but delays in the shipment of vaccine ingredients to Brazil has meant slow distribution.

The Sao Paulo state government said on Sunday that it is expecting to receive on Wednesday ingredients from Sinovac Biotech that will allow local production of 8.6 million doses.

The ingredients are at the airport in Beijing awaiting discharge and will be used by Sao Paulo’s state-funded Butantan Institute, which has a partnership with Sinovac to produce the vaccines in Brazil.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Nigerian farmers hail Shell ruling, but future remains uncertain

A boy with a fishnet stands on the oil stained bank of a creek near Goi, Nigeria [File: Martin Van Dijl/EPA]

MSF suspends work in San Salvador area after ambulance attacked

The city of San Salvador is seen from the San Salvador volcano during rain caused by tropical storm Eta, on November 4, 2020 [File: Jose Cabezas/Reuters]

UK: Centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom hospitalised with COVID

The British World War II veteran broke two Guinness world records, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth, and scored a Number 1 single last year [File: Reuters]

At least 13 killed in car bombs, shooting in Syria’s north

Most Read

Trump parts ways with impeachment lawyers: Reports

Could Myanmar’s military stage a coup?

Dreams dashed: Trump’s Muslim ban damage may never be undone

Demonstrators protest against the Supreme Court ruling upholding former president Donald Trump's travel ban in Washington, DC [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP]

The financial burden of weddings on India’s poorest families

An Indian brass band plays as they accompany a wedding procession in New Delhi [File: Manish Swarup/AP]