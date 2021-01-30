Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Portugal close to running out of ICU beds for COVID cases

Lisbon says record 843 out of 850 ICU beds allocated for COVID-19 patients on its mainland are occupied.

Portugal has so far reported a total of 12,179 COVID-19 deaths and 711,018 cases [Duarte Sa/Reuters]
Portugal has so far reported a total of 12,179 COVID-19 deaths and 711,018 cases [Duarte Sa/Reuters]
30 Jan 2021

Portugal has said that only had seven vacant beds left in intensive care units (ICUs) set up for COVID-19 cases on its mainland, as a surge in infections prompted the authorities to send some critical patients to Portuguese islands.

Health Ministry data showed on Saturday that, out of 850 ICU beds allocated to COVID-19 cases on its mainland, a record 843 beds were now occupied. The nation of 10 million people has an additional 420 ICU beds for those with other ailments.

The ministry said the number of daily infections was 12,435, dipping from Thursday’s record of 16,432, while there were 293 deaths.

Portugal, which has so far reported a total of 12,179 COVID-19 deaths and 711,018 cases, has the world’s highest seven-day rolling average of cases and deaths per capita, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org.

The country’s rate of new cases has recently reached the highest in the world in proportion to its population. Ambulances have been queueing outside Lisbon hospitals as its health service buckles under the strain.

Refrigerator truck

The Justice Ministry said on Friday its institute of forensic medicine, whose role includes handling autopsies for the police and others, had requested a refrigerator truck to preserve bodies as funeral homes were not able to take them fast enough.

An association representing funeral homes said public hospitals were also running out of refrigerated space to preserve bodies. Some hospitals have installed cold containers to ease pressure on their morgues.

With mainland beds running low, three patients needing critical care were airlifted from Lisbon to the Portuguese island of Madeira on Friday, where the health system is under less pressure.

The government has attributed the surge in infections to a decision to relax restrictions over the Christmas period, blaming the speed at which infections have spread on a new variant first detected in the United Kingdom.

Portugal’s health institute, the Ricardo Jorge, told Lusa news agency the variant was likely to account for 65 percent of new COVID-19 cases within three weeks.

Portugal has extended a lockdown to mid-February and imposed strict travel restrictions.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Proud Boys members charged with conspiracy in US Capitol riot

Members of the the far-right group Proud Boys march to the US Capitol on January 6 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Several killed as bomb blast hits Afrin in northern Syria

The attack reportedly took place in an industrial site in Afrin [Turkish Defence Ministry/Twitter]

Iran rejects new talks or parties in nuclear deal

Iran began breaching the deal's limits on uranium enrichment after the US withdrew from the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

US health agency orders travellers wear masks on public transport

Faces of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees who died of COVID-19 are displayed at Moynihan Train Hall in the Manhattan borough of New York City [File: John Minchillo/The Associated Press]
Most Read

UAE to offer citizenship to select expats in rare move for Gulf

A boat speeds past giant skyscrapers at the Marina waterfront seen from Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai [File: Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]

France’s Le Pen, at record high in a poll, proposes hijab ban

Despite recent setbacks for fellow ideologues such as Donald Trump and Matteo Salvini in Italy, a survey earlier this week showed Marine Le Pen within striking distance of President Macron [Thomas Samson/AFP]

Trump went around Palestinians to get UAE, Bahrain, Israel accord

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020 [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

China will ‘no longer recognise’ UK passport for Hong Kong people

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost three million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from January 31 [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]