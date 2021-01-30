Live
News

Several killed as bomb blast hits Afrin in northern Syria

Turkish defence ministry says five people killed and more than 20 wounded in attack at an industrial site at the centre of town.

The attack reportedly took place in an industrial site in Afrin [Turkish Defence Ministry/Twitter]
The attack reportedly took place in an industrial site in Afrin [Turkish Defence Ministry/Twitter]
30 Jan 2021

At least five people have been killed and more than 20 wounded when a car bomb detonated in the northern Syrian town of Afrin, according to the Turkish defence ministry.

The ministry said in a statement the explosion took place on Saturday in an industrial site at the centre of the town and wounded 22 people.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the death toll was six, citing local sources in the region, adding that at least 25 people have been wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the Turkish defence ministry blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters.

Ankara regards the YPG as a “terrorist” group tied to the outlawed armed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) group inside its own borders, and has staged multiple incursions into Syria in collaboration with Syrian rebels it backs to push YPG and ISIL (ISIS) fighters from the Turkish frontier.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG fighters in 2018 through a military operation by Turkey, but the town and other parts of the region are regularly rocked by such bombings.

Ankara now retains a large military presence in the area, deploying thousands of troops in the last rebel enclave in Syria.

The PKK, designated a “terrorist” group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Proud Boys members charged with conspiracy in US Capitol riot

Members of the the far-right group Proud Boys march to the US Capitol on January 6 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

Portugal close to running out of ICU beds for COVID cases

Portugal has so far reported a total of 12,179 COVID-19 deaths and 711,018 cases [Duarte Sa/Reuters]

Iran rejects new talks or parties in nuclear deal

Iran began breaching the deal's limits on uranium enrichment after the US withdrew from the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump [File: Atta Kenare/AFP]

US health agency orders travellers wear masks on public transport

Faces of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority employees who died of COVID-19 are displayed at Moynihan Train Hall in the Manhattan borough of New York City [File: John Minchillo/The Associated Press]
Most Read

UAE to offer citizenship to select expats in rare move for Gulf

A boat speeds past giant skyscrapers at the Marina waterfront seen from Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai [File: Aijaz Rahi/AP Photo]

France’s Le Pen, at record high in a poll, proposes hijab ban

Despite recent setbacks for fellow ideologues such as Donald Trump and Matteo Salvini in Italy, a survey earlier this week showed Marine Le Pen within striking distance of President Macron [Thomas Samson/AFP]

Trump went around Palestinians to get UAE, Bahrain, Israel accord

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020 [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]

China will ‘no longer recognise’ UK passport for Hong Kong people

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost three million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from January 31 [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]