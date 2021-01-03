Live
Norway finds fifth body in mudslide, five more still missing

Tragedy occurred on Wednesday when houses were destroyed and shifted hundreds of metres under a torrent of mud.

At least 10 people were also injured in the landslide [NTB/Erik Schroeder via Reuters]
3 Jan 2021

Rescue workers have found a fifth body four days after a landslide buried homes near Norway’s capital, according to police, as the search goes on for five people still missing.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when houses were destroyed and shifted hundreds of metres under a torrent of mud at the village of Ask, 25km (15 miles) northeast of Oslo.

“Just before 6am a deceased person was found,” a police statement said on Sunday.

The recovery of a fourth body had been made on Saturday after three were found the day before at the bleak, snow-covered scene at Ask, in Gjerdrum municipality.

Police on Saturday identified the body of the first person found on Friday as 31-year-old Eirik Grønolen.

The identities of the four other dead have not been released.

But police on Friday published a list of the names of all the eight adults, a two-year-old and a 13-year-old child who went missing on Wednesday.

At least 10 people were also injured in the landslide, including one seriously who was transferred to Oslo for treatment.

Evacuation

About 1,000 people have been evacuated of a local population of 5,000, because of fears for the safety of their homes as the land continues to move.

Search and rescue teams have been using sniffer dogs, helicopters and drones in a bid to find survivors.

The search teams were also digging channels in the ground to evacuate casualties.

Experts say the disaster was a “quick clay slide” of approximately 300 by 800 metres.

Quick clay is found in Norway and Sweden and notorious for collapsing after turning to fluid when overstressed.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg described it as one of the biggest landslides the country had ever experienced.

Source : News Agencies

