Live
News|Freedom of the Press

Pakistan appeals against acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Provincial government petitions Supreme Court to review decision to free Omar Sheikh and co-accused convicted of killing the US journalist.

The Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl was killed in 2002 [File: Ian Waldie IW/NMB via Reuters]
The Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl was killed in 2002 [File: Ian Waldie IW/NMB via Reuters]
29 Jan 2021

The provincial government in Pakistan’s Sindh has petitioned the Supreme Court to review its decision to free two men convicted of kidnapping and beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl.

The move on Friday came a day after the court acquitted British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Faisal Siddiqi, who were convicted for the Wall Street Journal reporter’s murder in 2002.

The decision outraged the United States and extended a legal tug of war between the Sindh government – which kept the group behind bars using emergency powers – and the courts.

Fiaz Shah, prosecutor general for Sindh government, told AFP news agency it has lodged a review of the verdict at the Supreme Court in the capital, Islamabad.

“The petition was filed to seek a review and request the court to recall the order of acquittal,” Shah said.

Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about armed fighters.

Nearly a month later and after a string of ransom demands were made, a graphic video showing his decapitation was given to officials.

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

British-born Sheikh, who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in the kidnapping of foreigners previously, was arrested days after Pearl’s abduction.

He was later sentenced to death by hanging after telling a Karachi court that Pearl had already been killed days before the gruesome video of the journalist’s beheading had been released.

The top court’s ruling on Thursday followed an outcry last year when a lower court acquitted 47-year-old Sheikh of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping – overturning his death sentence and ordering him to be freed after almost 20 years in prison.

That sparked a series of petitions, including from Pearl’s family, but the Supreme Court rejected them in a split decision, upholding the acquittal.

The Sindh government has not released Sheikh and three accomplices who were also acquitted, provincial Information Minister Nasir Shah said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Hong Kong tightens leash on mobile phone use, registration

The new telecommunications measure comes on the heels of China's decision to impose a new security law on the semi-autonomous city last year [Anthony Wallace/AFP]

Wife of Sharjah ruler criticises Israeli educational cooperation

Israeli national flags alongside a UAE national flag along a road in Netanya, Israel, on August 17, 2020 [File: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg]

India’s opposition boycotts Parliament in solidarity with farmers

Farmers stand next to a fire at Singhu border near New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

India budget 2021: Can the government help consumers spend more?

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is under pressure to spend heavily to create jobs and stimulate consumer demand in the government's upcoming budget [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
Most Read

China will ‘no longer recognise’ UK passport for Hong Kong people

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost three million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from January 31 [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Dutch court orders Shell to pay Nigerian farmers over oil spills

Leaking oil pipelines are a big problem in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry [File: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]

Legislators call for QAnon representative’s expulsion from US House

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

UK bans UAE flights, closing world’s busiest international route

Dubai to London was the world's busiest international route in January with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]