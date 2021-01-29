Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Environment

Dutch court orders Shell to pay Nigerian farmers over oil spills

Court of Appeal in The Hague rules the British-Dutch multinational must pay out for a 2008 case.

Leaking oil pipelines are a big problem in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry [File: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
Leaking oil pipelines are a big problem in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry [File: Sunday Alamba/AP Photo]
29 Jan 2021
|
Updated
7 minutes ago

A Dutch court has ordered the Nigerian subsidiary of Shell to pay compensation over oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, a ruling which could pave the way for more cases against the multinational oil firm.

The Court of Appeal in The Hague on Friday ruled that the Nigerian arm of the British-Dutch company must issue payouts over a long-running civil case involving four Nigerian farmers seeking compensation, and a clean-up, from the company over pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines.

The court did not hold Shell’s parent company, which is headquartered in the Netherlands, directly responsible, but ordered it to install a leak detection system on the Oruma pipeline, which has a significant number of the spills in the case.

“Shell Nigeria is sentenced to compensate farmers for damages,” the court said in its ruling, which can be appealed via the Dutch Supreme Court.

The amount of compensation will be established at a later date. The court did not specify how many of the four farmers would receive compensation.

Although only Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary was found responsible, the decision could pave the way for more environmental cases against the company.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris, reporting from the Nigerian capital, Abuja, said the verdict would be greeted with “relief and joy” by farmers in Nigeria.

“Hundreds of people have queued up to sue shell for contaminating the Niger delta,” Idris said.

“I spoke to an activist a short while ago who said ‘this is just the beginning’ and a lot of analysts also believe it [the ruling] will open the floodgates to so many litigations against oil production companies that have been operating in Nigeria.”

‘Tears of joy’

The case was initiated in 2008 by the farmers and the Friends of the Earth campaign group, who were seeking reparations for lost income from contaminated land and waterways in the Niger Delta region, the heart of the Nigerian oil industry.

The spills concerned were between 2004 and 2007, but pollution from leaking oil pipelines remains a big problem in the Niger Delta.

“Tears of joy here. After 13 years, we’ve won,” the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth tweeted following Friday’s ruling.

Donald Pols, head of the NGO’s Dutch branch, described the court’s decision as “fantastic news for the environment and people living in developing countries”.

“It means people in developing countries can take on the multinationals who do them harm,” he said.

Shell argued that saboteurs were responsible for leaks in underground oil pipes that have polluted the delta. The company also argued that it should not be held legally responsible in the Netherlands for the actions of a foreign subsidiary, meaning Shell Nigeria.

But the appeals court ruled that while sabotage was the most likely scenario in two of the villages affected, it could not be established beyond reasonable law, meaning the Nigerian subsidiary was liable.

Shell discovered and started exploiting Nigeria’s vast oil reserves in the late 1950s and has faced heavy criticism from activists and local communities over spills and for the company’s close ties to government security forces

Friends of the Earth, which has supported the Nigerian farmers in their legal battle, argues that leaking pipes are caused by poor maintenance and inadequate security and that Shell does not do enough to clean up spills.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Hong Kong tightens leash on mobile phone use, registration

The new telecommunications measure comes on the heels of China's decision to impose a new security law on the semi-autonomous city last year [Anthony Wallace/AFP]

Pakistan appeals against acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

The Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl was killed in 2002 [File: Ian Waldie IW/NMB via Reuters]

Wife of Sharjah ruler criticises Israeli educational cooperation

Israeli national flags alongside a UAE national flag along a road in Netanya, Israel, on August 17, 2020 [File: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg]

India’s opposition boycotts Parliament in solidarity with farmers

Farmers stand next to a fire at Singhu border near New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Most Read

China will ‘no longer recognise’ UK passport for Hong Kong people

Beijing's move to impose a national security law in June last year prompted Britain to offer refuge to almost three million Hong Kong residents eligible for BNO passport from January 31 [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Legislators call for QAnon representative’s expulsion from US House

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

UK bans UAE flights, closing world’s busiest international route

Dubai to London was the world's busiest international route in January with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month [File: Karim Sahib/AFP]

China warns Taiwan independence ‘means war’

Warships and fighter jets of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy take part in a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018 [File: PLA handout]