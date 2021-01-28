Live
News|Religion

Pope to meet top Shia leader Sistani on Iraq visit: Cardinal

Pope Francis is set to be in Iraq from March 5-8, with visits planned to Baghdad, the northern city of Mosul, and Ur.

Louis Sako, the patriarch of Iraq's Chaldean Catholic Church, said it would be a 'private visit' between the two religious figures 'without formalities' [File: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters]
Louis Sako, the patriarch of Iraq's Chaldean Catholic Church, said it would be a 'private visit' between the two religious figures 'without formalities' [File: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters]
28 Jan 2021

Pope Francis will meet top Shia religious leader Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq in March, a senior Catholic cleric told the AFP news agency on Thursday.

Louis Sako, the patriarch of Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic Church, said it would be a “private visit” between the two religious figures “without formalities”.

Sako said he hoped the two figures would sign the document on “human fraternity for world peace”, an interreligious text condemning “extremism” that Pope Francis signed with the leading Sunni scholar, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, in 2019.

Pope Francis is set to be in Iraq from March 5 to 8, with visits planned to the capital Baghdad, the northern city of Mosul and Ur, where Abraham is said to have been born.

Iraq once counted more than 1.5 million Christians, but the community has been ravaged by successive conflicts.

Following the US-led invasion of 2003, sectarian warfare prompted followers of Iraq’s multiple Christian denominations to flee, and attacks by the ISIL (ISIS) group in 2014 further hit all minority communities.

Now, an estimated 400,000 Christians remain in Iraq.

Many have expressed hope that the pope’s visit will highlight the challenges facing the community, including prolonged displacement and little representation in government.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Amnesty accuses Nigeria of covering up killing of protesters

Youth-led demonstrations in Nigeria began against police abuse, quickly spiralling into broader calls for reform [Phill Magakoe/AFP]

Pakistan aviation regulator to outsource licensing exams

Last year 262 pilots, or almost a third of all licensed Pakistani pilots, had obtained their credentials fraudulently [File: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters]

WHO says ‘too early to ease’ virus curbs in Europe: Live News

With nearly 2.5 million infections and 55,400 deaths for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain ranks among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus in Europe [Emilio Morenatti/AP]

More than 3,000 arrested in pro-Navalny protests

Police detain a protester during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in downtown Moscow on January 23, 2021. - Navalny, 44, was detained last Sunday upon returning to Moscow after five months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent and later jailed for 30 days while awaiting trial for violating a suspended sentence he was handed in 2014. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (AFP)
Most Read

US flies B-52 bombers over Middle East for third time this year

The US conducted six Middle East flyovers with B-52 bombers since November [Courtesy of CENTCOM]

China warns Taiwan independence ‘means war’

China believes that Taiwan's democratically-elected government is moving the island towards a declaration of formal independence [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]

GameStop: Why social media-driven traders are beating Wall Street

GameStop, a struggling US video game retailer, has seen its share price surge from below $3 in April 2020 to more than $373 on Wednesday [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Top Pakistan court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction in Pearl's death [File: Zia Mazhar/AP Photo]