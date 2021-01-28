Live
News|Aviation

Pakistan aviation regulator to outsource licensing exams

After months of suspension due to widescale fraud, exams will resume through the CAAP’s counterpart in the UK.

Last year 262 pilots, or almost a third of all licensed Pakistani pilots, had obtained their credentials fraudulently [File: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters]
Last year 262 pilots, or almost a third of all licensed Pakistani pilots, had obtained their credentials fraudulently [File: Faisal Mahmood/Reuters]
By 
Asad Hashim
28 Jan 2021

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan’s civil aviation regulator will outsource license examinations to the United Kingdom in response to allegations of widescale fraud in the licensing process, the regulator’s head says.

Speaking at a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Authority Pakistan (CAAP) Director-General Khaqan Murtaza said the authority would henceforth be conducting all examinations through its counterpart in the United Kingdom.

“We are outsourcing our licensing [process] and this is now being finalised with the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority,” said Murtaza.

He said he expected examinations, suspended for months, to resume within two months through the new arrangement.

The move comes after remarks from the country’s aviation minister last year that 262 pilots, or almost one-third of all licensed Pakistani pilots, had obtained their credentials fraudulently.

A subsequent investigation by the aviation ministry found dozens of cases of wrongdoing in the licensing process, and 50 licenses had been cancelled and 32 licences temporarily suspended for lesser offences, Murtaza said on Wednesday.

The claims by the aviation minister in June 2020 rocked the country’s commercial aviation sector, causing widespread pilot suspensions both in Pakistan and abroad until credentials could be verified, and prompting the United States to revoke authorisation for Pakistan’s national carrier to fly there over the issue.

The EU’s air safety agency also suspended authorisation for Pakistani airlines to use EU airspace over these and other safety concerns, partly for the lack of adherence to safety management system protocols.

An Al Jazeera investigation found the existence of a widely known “pay to pass” system in place at the Civil Aviation Authority, where pilots could pay officials to pass their examinations without ever having sat for them.

The investigation also found the prevalence of widespread safety issues in Pakistan’s commercial aviation sector, with pilots said to routinely ignore safety protocols and airlines to ignore safety management system guidelines.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera’s digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Amnesty accuses Nigeria of covering up killing of protesters

Youth-led demonstrations in Nigeria began against police abuse, quickly spiralling into broader calls for reform [Phill Magakoe/AFP]

Pope to meet top Shia leader Sistani on Iraq visit: Cardinal

Louis Sako, the patriarch of Iraq's Chaldean Catholic Church, said it would be a 'private visit' between the two religious figures 'without formalities' [File: Vatican Media/Handout via Reuters]

WHO says ‘too early to ease’ virus curbs in Europe: Live News

With nearly 2.5 million infections and 55,400 deaths for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain ranks among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus in Europe [Emilio Morenatti/AP]

More than 3,000 arrested in pro-Navalny protests

Police detain a protester during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in downtown Moscow on January 23, 2021. - Navalny, 44, was detained last Sunday upon returning to Moscow after five months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent and later jailed for 30 days while awaiting trial for violating a suspended sentence he was handed in 2014. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (AFP)
Most Read

US flies B-52 bombers over Middle East for third time this year

The US conducted six Middle East flyovers with B-52 bombers since November [Courtesy of CENTCOM]

China warns Taiwan independence ‘means war’

China believes that Taiwan's democratically-elected government is moving the island towards a declaration of formal independence [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]

GameStop: Why social media-driven traders are beating Wall Street

GameStop, a struggling US video game retailer, has seen its share price surge from below $3 in April 2020 to more than $373 on Wednesday [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Top Pakistan court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case

Sheikh has been on death row since his conviction in Pearl's death [File: Zia Mazhar/AP Photo]