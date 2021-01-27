Live
News|Joe Biden

US flies B-52 bombers over Middle East for third time this year

Flyover comes a day after Israel’s top general warned US President Joe Biden against a return to Iran nuclear deal.

The US conducted six Middle East flyovers with B-52 bombers since November [Courtesy of CENTCOM]
The US conducted six Middle East flyovers with B-52 bombers since November [Courtesy of CENTCOM]
27 Jan 2021

The United States has flown B-52 bombers over the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday, the third so-called “presence patrol” so far this year.

The flyover was the first since US President Joe Biden took office on January 20, with the others taking place near the end of Donald Trump’s presidency in what was widely viewed as a show of strength against Iran.

The B-52 bombers took off from the US state of Louisiana and “successfully completed a presence patrol in the Middle East” on Wednesday, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The “defensive mission” was “intended to demonstrate the US military’s ability to deploy air power anywhere in the world to deter potential aggression and showcase the US commitment to regional security”, the statement said.

The flyover comes a day after Israel’s top general said the country’s military was revising attack plans against Iran and warned Biden against returning to the Iranian nuclear agreement.

Trump, whose administration pursued a “maximum pressure” strategy against Tehran, unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018, but Biden has promised to return to the accord under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.

Israeli Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi said on Tuesday that a return to the deal “is bad and wrong from an operational and strategic point of view”.

Israel was a staunch supporter of the Trump administration’s hardline position against Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian presidential chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, dismissed Kochavi’s remarks as “psychological war” and said Israel “in action, they neither have a plan nor the ability to carry it out”.

“Some officials in the Zionist regime think Washington would accept whatever they say,” he told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. “But I believe the new US administration has its own independence – just like other countries have their own independence.”

Biden and Iran

Iran did not immediately respond to Wednesday’s B-52 flyover but rebuked the US for the last one, which came just three days before Biden took office. There have been a total of six such missions since November of last year.

Following the last flyover, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the US should spend its money “on your taxpayers’ health”, while warning “we don’t shy away from crushing aggressors”.

The Biden administration had pledged to take a more metered approach towards Iran than Trump.

During Trump’s time in office, tensions between the two countries threatened to escalate into full-scale military conflict on several occasions, particularly in the aftermath of the US assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Despite Biden’s intention to return to the deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US remains “a long way” from deciding whether to rejoin the agreement and would need to see what Tehran actually did to resume complying with the pact.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said “the ball is in Washington’s court” when it comes to reviving the deal.

The US B-52 flyover also came a day after Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, was attacked by missiles or drones, according to the Kingdom’s state media, the first time projectiles had been launched at the city in months.

The Biden administration, despite vowing to end support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, swiftly condemned the attack and promised to help the Kingdom “defend against attacks on its territory”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

US warns of more ‘domestic extremist’ violence in months ahead

Armed far-right protesters rally near the Capitol building during a protest against restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Salem, Oregon, on December 21, 2020 [File: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Reuters]

Music service Anghami moving from crisis-hit Lebanon to UAE

Anghami cofounders Eddy Maroun (left) and Elie Habib (right) [Courtesy: Anghami]

DR Congo parliament votes to remove Prime Minister Ilunga

Former president Joseph Kabila's allies including Ilunga (pictured) boycotted the vote, saying the interim speaker of parliament did not have the constitutional authority to oversee a motion of no confidence [File: Rodger Bosch/AFP]

Fed’s Powell: US economic recovery hinges on vaccination drives

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that he has been vaccinated once and expects to get his second jab 'soon' [File: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP]
Most Read

Netherlands: What’s behind violent anti-lockdown riots?

A man cleans up broken glass from the smashed windows in a fast-food restaurant that was damaged in protests against a nation-wide curfew in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, January 25, 2021 [Peter Dejong/AP]

No quick fix for SEC in cracking down on GameStop-like frenzies

New market dynamics are an issue that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission will have to increasingly deal with because Twitter and online message boards are allowing armchair stock analysts to spread their views like never before [File: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg]

US judge blocks Biden’s 100-day freeze on deportations

Migrants deported from the US walk towards Mexico at the Paso del Norte international border bridge [File: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

GameStop: How day trader Reddit bros burned a Wall Street pro

The explosive growth in retail day trading, powered by platforms like the Robinhood trading app and forums like wallstreetbets, has turned the old order on its head [File: Bloomberg]