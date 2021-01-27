Live
Travellers to UK from high-risk COVID-19 countries to quarantine

International travellers must quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation to stop new variants of the virus, PM says.

The UK government has announced travel measures in a bid to stop the influx of new coronavirus strains [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
Mersiha Gadzo
27 Jan 2021
  • The United Kingdom’s official coronavirus death toll has passed 100,000, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced hotel quarantines on international travellers to stop new virus variants reaching the country.
  • More than 100.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and some 2.1 million have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 55.5 million patients have recovered.

This is Mersiha Gadzo in Toronto, Canada. Here are the latest updates:

UK PM confident vaccine supply will keep accelerating

Johnson has said he is confident that the country’s supplies of COVID-19 vaccine would keep accelerating.

“I’m confident that … we will be able to continue that accelerating curve of supply as well,” Johnson said when asked about possible shortages of vaccine.

Questions over how many people plan to come to the UK

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from Gatwick airport near London, has said Johnson is “basically saying that the UK will be tightening up restrictions” as he tries to demonstrate his government has a hold on the pandemic.

But Challands noted there were questions over “how many people were planning to come to the UK” at the moment, given it has just breached the grim figure of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths and the toll is still rising by more than 1,000 daily.

Travellers to UK from high-risk countries to quarantine for 10 days

Travellers arriving in the UK from high-risk COVID-19 countries will have to quarantine for 10 days in government-provided accommodation to stop new variants of the virus, Johhnson said.

“We will require all such arrivals who cannot be refused entry to isolate in government provided accommodation, such as hotels, for 10 days without exception,” he told lawmakers.

“They will be met at the airport and transported directly into quarantine.”

