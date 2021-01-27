Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown imposed in central Peru as COVID-19 surges

Measures to remain in force until February 14 as country looks to vaccines for way out of health crisis.

A volunteer has a medical checkup inside the clinical studies centre of the Cayetano Heredia University before being vaccinated with the Chinese potential vaccine against COVID-19 in Lima in December [File: Ernesto Benavides/AFP]
A volunteer has a medical checkup inside the clinical studies centre of the Cayetano Heredia University before being vaccinated with the Chinese potential vaccine against COVID-19 in Lima in December [File: Ernesto Benavides/AFP]
27 Jan 2021

Peru introduced strict new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Tuesday night, as researchers said late-stage trials of China’s Sinopharm vaccine would continue after a volunteer who died was found to have been given a placebo rather than the actual vaccine.

President Francisco Sagasti announced a total lockdown of Lima, the capital, and nine other regions following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, which he said had pushed hospitals close to collapse.

The measures will remain in force until at least February 14.

On Tuesday, Peru reported 4,444 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its total to 1,107,239. The government is planning to begin a mass vaccination campaign next month, and hopes vaccines will help it find a way out of a crisis that has killed 40,107 people.

Cayetano Heredia University, which is involved with the Sinopharm study, said it “unblinded” the volunteer’s participation in the trial on the instructions of the Peruvian health regulator, meaning it had released the details of participants who had received the vaccine or the placebo.

“It is important to stipulate that the death of the participant is not related to the vaccine since she received the placebo, and we will therefore report to the relevant regulatory and ethics bodies and maintain the course of this phase three study,” the university said in a statement.

German Malaga, the chief researcher at the Cayetano Heredia University, told the Reuters news agency by phone that the woman who died had diabetes.

Malaga said the trial investigators had so far issued two doses of either the vaccine or placebo to 12,000 volunteers and were now following their responses.

“It is developing without any setbacks. These things can happen, COVID is a disease that causes deaths,” he said.

“Our message to the volunteers is to take care of themselves because we don’t know if they have the vaccine or the placebo,” he added.

Escalating health crisis

Under the latest government restrictions, which will remain in force at least until the vaccination campaign gets under way, all non-essential shops will be closed. People will also have to work from home, while inter-regional land and air travel will be suspended.

A ban on flights coming from Europe has also been extended to include flights from Brazil in a bid to curb new, more contagious strains of the virus.

Sagasti said the first one million shots of 38 million dose order for Sinopharm’s candidate vaccine would arrive “in the coming days”, ready for February’s inoculation campaign.

Peru also has a deal to buy 14 million doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, while its regulators are also weighing emergency use requests from Russia’s Gamaleya Institute and Pfizer.

The country temporarily suspended trials of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine last month following a “serious adverse event” suffered by a volunteer in the study.

In the most recent case, the university said the volunteer had received “all the necessary care to treat this disease and her complications” and had been “fighting for her life” for more than a week.

“It is a painful loss for which we extend our condolences to her family,” the statement added.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

People’s Climate Vote: Majority sees climate change as emergency

Young people under the age of 18 are more likely than any other age group to say climate change is an emergency, a new survey from the United Nations Development Programme has found [File: Willy Kurniawan/Reuters]

The ‘darker sides’: EU urges US to join fight to rein in Big Tech

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says social media platforms need to be governed by a framework of laws to regulate issues concerning freedom of expression [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

Global ice sheets melting at ‘worst-case’ rates: UK scientists

Using satellite data, the experts found the Earth lost 28 trillion tonnes of ice between 1994 and 2017 [File: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]

Biden says US to buy 200 million more COVID vaccine doses

US President Joe Biden urged Americans to continue wearing masks as the country rolls out vaccines in greater numbers to contain the COVID-19 pandemic [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Most Read

US judge blocks Biden’s 100-day freeze on deportations

Migrants deported from the US walk towards Mexico at the Paso del Norte international border bridge [File: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]

‘Demographic crisis’: Poland population shrinking under pandemic

Marcin Jeziorek, wearing a protective mask, holds his baby, Mikolaj during a baptism ceremony, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at church of the Monastery of St Joseph in Warsaw, Poland on May 30, 2020 [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Most Republican Senators vote against impeachment trial for Trump

US President Donald Trump gestures at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US January 6, 2021 [Jim Bourg/ Reuters]

US assures two-state solution for Israel-Palestine at UN

Biden's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is expected to be a continuation of past Democratic administrations', and not a reset [File: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]