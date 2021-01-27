Live
Dozens killed in bus crash in western Cameroon

At least 53 people killed and 29 others wounded when a bus collided with a truck in West Region, says governor.

27 Jan 2021

At least 53 people were killed and 29 others were wounded when a bus collided with a truck in western Cameroon, causing a blaze that engulfed both vehicles, the local governor has said.

The incident occurred in Santchou village and survivors were rushed to hospitals in the western towns of Dschang and Bafoussam, Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of the West Region of Cameroon, confirmed.

“A speeding truck illegally transporting fuel ran into the 70-seat bus transporting passengers from the coastal commercial city of Douala to Bafoussam, the capital of Cameroon’s West region,” Augustine said. “A collision between the truck and the bus sparked uncontrollable fire which ravaged the truck, the bus and its occupants.”

He said that 29 people suffered severe burns and had been admitted to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

The bus collided head-on with the van at around 3:30am (02:30 GMT) at a location called the Cliff of Dschang, in central-western Cameroon, he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident

Hundreds of people were rushing to Santchou to see if their relatives are dead or alive.

“It is impossible to identify any of the corpses I have seen. They are burned beyond recognition,” said 54-year-old businessman Honore Nzali who is searching for his brother.

Road accidents are common in Cameroon. The government blames reckless drivers and the poor state of vehicles, while drivers blame the bad conditions of the roads.

At least 37 people, including 10 women and four children, were killed in central Cameroon in December when their bus smashed into a truck and tumbled down a ravine.

Source : News Agencies

