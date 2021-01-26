Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand may approve first COVID vaccination next week

Government under pressure to bring in vaccines earlier after woman diagnosed with South African variant after leaving quarantine.

Jacinda Ardern's government is under pressure to speed up its COVID vaccination plans and may give its first approval next week [File: Frederic Sierakowski, Pool via AP Photo]
Jacinda Ardern's government is under pressure to speed up its COVID vaccination plans and may give its first approval next week [File: Frederic Sierakowski, Pool via AP Photo]
26 Jan 2021

New Zealand may approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday, a day after the country confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus in the community in months.

“We’re making swift progress towards vaccinating New Zealanders against the virus, but we’re also absolutely committed to ensuring the vaccines are safe and effective,” Ardern said in a statement.

The recent community case, in a woman who returned to New Zealand on December 30 and tested positive for the South African strain of the virus after leaving a two-week mandatory quarantine, led Australia to immediately suspend a travel bubble with New Zealand for 72 hours.

Pressure has been mounting on Ardern’s government to vaccinate New Zealand’s five million people, as other developed nations leap ahead with approvals and vaccination programmes.

Ardern said the country’s medicines regulator Medsafe was working towards granting provisional approval for the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine.

The first vaccines are due to arrive in New Zealand by the end of March.

“The most important thing is when we finish, not when we start,” COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in the statement. “We hope to start vaccinating the wider population mid-year.”

A tough lockdown and geographical isolation has helped the country virtually eliminate the novel coronavirus within its borders.

New Zealand has had only 1,927 confirmed cases. But with the pandemic raging globally, more people are returning with infections, including the new variants, raising concerns the virus may spread in the community again.

Source : Reuters
More from News

Janet Yellen confirmed as US Treasury secretary

Treasury secretary is the latest role in Janet Yellen's trailblazing career [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Thousands march in Australia for Indigenous recognition

Thousands took part in 'Invasion Day' protests in Melbourne and other cities in Australia [James Ross/EPA]

US confirms first case of Brazil COVID-19 variant

COVID-19 information is displayed on a screen as people walk around South Ferry Station in New York, on January 5 [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

Netherlands rocked by third night of rioting over COVID curfew

Dutch policemen arrest a man in Rotterdam during a third night of unrest over a nationwide COVID-linked curfew [Marco de Swart/ ANP via AFP]
Most Read

China’s Xi warns against ‘new Cold War’

China's President Xi Jinping urged unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic [World Economic Forum/AFP]

US House delivers Trump impeachment article to Senate

House impeachment managers arrive to deliver an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Turkey, Saudi Arabia eye improved ties after Gulf crisis ends

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2017 [Presidency Press Service/Pool Photo via AP]

Trump’s speech that ‘incited’ Capitol riot: Here’s what he said

Trump is facing the imminent prospect of becoming the first US president to be impeached twice [Jim Bourg/Reuters]