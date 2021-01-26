Indian police use tear gas as protesting farmers rally to capital

‘Tractor rally’ organised by tens of thousands of protesting farmers turns violent as India celebrates its Republic Day.

New Delhi, India – A rally by tens of thousands of Indian farmers to the capital New Delhi has turned violent, with police using tear gas and baton-charging the protesters as they broke barricades.

The clashes took place on Tuesday morning as farmers held a “tractor rally” to the city to coincide with India’s Republic Day celebrations. They are demanding the repeal of three farm laws passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last year.

Protesters defied tear gas shelling and continued to march on the highway as they raised slogans against the government.

Farmers broke multiple police barricades as they marched [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera] Waving multicoloured flags of different colours and holding placards, the protesting farmers marched on tractors and on foot from the outskirts of the city, where they had been camping for two months.

“We will not surrender. We will win or die” read a placard, reflecting a sentiment that has galvanised the farmers against the new laws, which they say will destroy their livelihoods by allowing private companies to control the country’s vast agricultural sector.

Tractors at Singhu border outside New Delhi [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera] At Singhu border outside New Delhi, the epicentre of the weeks-long protest, hundreds of police and paramilitary forces were seen, some carrying sticks, assault rifles and tear gas, as a water cannon stood by.

Police blocked several routes to the capital with metal and concrete barricades, and trucks so that the marching farmers could only take the routes permitted by the authorities.

Gurbachan Singh, 73, from Amritsar in Punjab state who owns 12 acres (4.8 hectares) of land, slept on a tractor for the entire night, braving the freezing cold, so that he can take a lead in the tractor rally.

“They made these legislations and we will get them repealed,” he told Al Jazeera, adding that the tractor rally was a “show of our togetherness and a show of strength”.

“I am not worried about my age and scared that I might get injured or hurt in the rally.”

Gurjant Singh slept on his tractor the entire night despite freezing cold [Bilal Kuchay/Al Jazeera] Gurjant Singh from Goindwal in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district has been at the Singhu border protest site for the last 10 days.

“We will go back to our homes only when these legislations are taken back,” he said.

Multiple rounds of negotiations between the government and the farmers’ unions have failed. Farmers have also rejected the government’s offer to suspend the laws for 18 months.

Singh fears the laws will take away his land and livelihood. He defended the traditional system of government-controlled markets for their produce, sold through a commission agent.

“In the time of financial crisis, we seek help from commission agents. Even if we go to the agent in the middle of the night, they will help us. Will the big corporates do that?” he asked.

“If we do not want these laws, why is this government enforcing them on us? These legislations should have been made with the consent of farmers but they are imposing the laws on us.”