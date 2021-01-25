Live
News

China: Bodies of nine gold mine workers recovered

Eleven rescued, one missing after a blast at a gold mine in coastal Shandong province on January 10.

A total of 22 miners were trapped after an explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia [cnsphoto via Reuters]
A total of 22 miners were trapped after an explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia [cnsphoto via Reuters]
25 Jan 2021

The bodies of nine workers killed in explosions at a gold mine in China have been found, raising the death toll from the incident earlier this month to 10.

A total of 22 miners working about 600 metres (2,000 feet) underground were trapped after an explosion at the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region in China’s coastal Shandong province, on January 10.

Eleven were pulled out alive on Sunday.

Mayor of Yantai City in Shandong province, Chen Fei, told a news conference that rescuers kept searching from Sunday to Monday afternoon and found nine bodies.

One worker had earlier died after he lapsed into a coma.

The bodies of nine workers were lifted to the surface, Chen said, adding that one miner was still missing.

“Until this worker is found, we will not give up,” he said. “Our hearts are deeply grieved. We express our profound condolences, and we express deep sympathies to the families of the victim.”

Rescue efforts

The 11 miners pulled out on Sunday were rescued much earlier than expected after it emerged that steel pipes in a blocked mine shaft had prevented debris from falling lower, according to state media.

The air ventilation shaft, which was the most feasible way to bring up the workers, had been cleared to a depth of 368 metres (1,207 feet), Xiao Wenru, chief engineer for the mine rescue, told the Xinhua news agency on Monday.

“It is at this location we discovered that there were some steel pipes supporting the blockage … there is almost no blockage under the steel pipes,” said Xiao, adding that there had been a breakthrough in rescue efforts after clearing some blockages and finding the “cavities underneath”.

China’s mines are among the world’s deadliest. The country recorded 573 mine-related deaths in 2020, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.

Protracted and expensive rescue efforts are relatively new in China’s mining industry.

Increased supervision has improved safety, although demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting.

A new crackdown was ordered after two accidents in mountainous southwestern Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

After Desert Storm: Iraq invades Kuwait (Part 1)

Smoke billows from the Kifan cooperative in Kuwait City that allegedly came under Iraqi army shellfire in the early days of the invasion of Kuwait. (The photograph was provided by the Beirut bureau of the Kuwaiti official news agency Kuna Tuesday.) (AP Photo)

Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump’s lawyer Giuliani for $1.3bn

Dominion's defamation suit against Giuliani comes after the bogus conspiracy of election fraud helped inspire a deadly insurrection at the United States Capitol on January 6 following a rally at which Giuliani and former President Donald Trump spoke [File: Jim Bourg/Reuters]

Executive order: Biden to boost gov’t purchases of US-made goods

United States President Joe Biden's executive order would modify the rules for the Buy American programme, making it harder for contractors to qualify for a waiver and sell foreign-made goods to federal agencies [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

‘Counterproductive, dangerous’: Putin slams pro-Navalny protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with university students via a video conference call at a state residence in Zavidovo, Russia, on January 25, 2021 [Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]
Most Read

Turkey, Saudi Arabia eye improved ties after Gulf crisis ends

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prior to their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2017 [Presidency Press Service/Pool Photo via AP]

What is Alexey Navalny’s endgame?

Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on January 23, 2021 [Reuters/Anton Vaganov]

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

Malka Leifer, a former educator who is accused of sexually abusing former students, has been fighting extradition from Israel to Australia for six years [File: Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]

UK could become ‘failed state’ without reform, former PM warns

Brown called on officials to set up a commission to review how the UK is run [File: Russell Cheyne/Reuters]