Live
News|Agriculture

Indian police to let farmers hold ‘tractor rally’ on Republic Day

Thousands of protesting farmers to drive through capital New Delhi after Republic Day parade to demand repeal of new farm laws.

Farmers participate in an earlier 'tractor rally' on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Farmers participate in an earlier 'tractor rally' on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
25 Jan 2021

Police in India’s capital New Delhi will allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this week’s Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns, a senior official said on Sunday.

The police statement came after India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a government petition to ban the rally

Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of national capital for around two months in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial farm laws which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies.

To up the ante, farmers wanted to drive tractors to the centre of New Delhi on January 26, the Republic Day national holiday when Modi will join a parade of military forces in the capital.

Senior police officer Dependra Pathak said the city police would allow at least 12,000 tractors on Delhi’s roads to move over a 64-kilometre (40-mile) stretch on January 26 after the parade.

“This will be a very challenging task but we decided upon it so that there is a peaceful and disciplined solution,” he told a news conference.

Security arrangements were being made to allow tractors through certain designated entry and exit points on the day, Pathak said, adding that intelligence inputs indicate some people may try to disrupt a peaceful rally by the farmers.

The government – which says the agriculture reforms will boost farmer incomes – has agreed to suspend the laws, but the farmers have said New Delhi must repeal them.

Talks between farmers and Modi’s government have so far failed to break the deadlock – landing Modi with one of his most significant challenges since he was re-elected in 2019.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from News

New Zealand’s new COVID case is the South African variant

People wearing face masks depart from a train station in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020 [File: Fiona Goodall/ Reuters]

Senior North Korean diplomat defects to South: Reports

The number of North Koreans defecting to the South has dropped sharply as a result of increasingly strict measures against COVID-19 [File: Kim Won Jin/AFP]

CAR hands Seleka commander accused of war crimes to ICC

A Seleka fighter holds his machine gun near the town of Kuango, close to the border with Democratic Republic of the Congo June 9, 2014 [File: Goran Tomasevic/ Reuters]

Mexico’s president tests positive for COVID-19

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his symptoms are mild and he is receiving medical treatment [File: Mexican Presidency/ Handout via AFP]
Most Read

Russia accuses US of meddling, but says open to dialogue

Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

What is Alexey Navalny’s endgame?

Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on January 23, 2021 [Reuters/Anton Vaganov]

Senate Republican warns Trump impeachment could set precedent

Former President Donald Trump was the first US president to be impeached twice and will be the first to face trial after leaving office [File: J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

US support for Taiwan ‘rock-solid’ as China again sends warplanes

A Taiwanese soldier waves a Taiwan national flag during a military exercise in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan, on January 19, 2021 [Sam Yeh/AFP]