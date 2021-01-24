Live
News

Russia accuses US of meddling, but says open to dialogue

Spokesman for Vladimir Putin says Russian president open to dialogue with Joe Biden after US slams crackdown on protesters.

Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Moscow [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
24 Jan 2021

Russia has accused the United States of interfering in its domestic affairs following a crackdown on protesters supporting opposition leader Alexey Navalny, but a spokesman for Vladimir Putin said the Russian president would be open to talking to US President Joe Biden.

On Saturday, the US strongly condemned “the use of harsh tactics against protesters and journalists this weekend in cities throughout Russia” and called for the release of those who had been arrested.

Tens of thousands of people had taken to the streets in support of Navalny, who was arrested upon returning to Moscow last weekend following months of treatment in Germany for a near-fatal poisoning.

More than 3,500 demonstrators were detained in protests across the country, with several injured in clashes with police in Moscow.

The Russian foreign ministry swiftly rebuked the US’s condemnation.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov took particular issue with a US embassy “demonstration alert” that warned US citizens in Russia of possible unrest, telling a state TV channel on Sunday that Washington was “absolute” interference in Russian domestic affairs.

“Of course, those publications are inappropriate,” Peskov said.

“And of course, indirectly, they are absolute interference in our internal affairs.”

However, Peskov also struck a more conciliatory tone and said Russia is ready to set up a dialogue with the Biden administration, which has pledged to rebuild a coalition of European allies against the Kremlin.

“This will be the dialogue where, of course, differences will have to be stated to a greater extent … But at the same time, a dialogue is a possibility to find some rational kernels, the little parts where our relations are getting closer,” he said.

“And if the current US administration is ready for such an approach, I have no doubts that our president will respond in kind.”

Differences

Moscow and Washington remain deeply divided on a number of issues.

The US has repeatedly condemned Russia’s backing of Ukrainian separatists, as well as its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and its intervention in Libya’s civil war.

US intelligence officials also accuse Russian agents of seeking to meddle in the country’s 2016 presidential election through hacking, social media manipulation, and the release of ill-attained information meant to harm then-candidate Hillary Clinton.

Biden, who has recounted telling Putin “I don’t think you have a soul” and called Russia “the biggest threat” to US security, has promised to take a harder line against “autocrats like Putin” than former US President Donald Trump.

On the campaign trail, Biden also criticised the poisoning of Navalny, saying it was evidence Russia is “so paranoid that it is unwilling to tolerate any criticism or dissent”.

The Kremlin remained conspicuously silent following election Biden’s victory, with Putin being one of the last global leaders to congratulate him.

Meanwhile, the two countries have some pressing issues to resolve, including the New START arms control treaty, which is due to expire on February 5.

The White House said last week that Biden would seek a five-year extension to the deal, which calls for reducing the number of nuclear missile launchers.

The Kremlin has said it “welcomes” the proposal, but added that “all will depend” on the details.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

UAE cabinet approves establishing embassy in Tel Aviv

The diplomatic normalisation agreements were rejected by the Palestinians as a betrayal [File: WAM via AFP]

Israeli ultra-Orthodox clash with police over school closures

Ultra-Orthodox Jews burn a dumpster during a protest against a lockdown in their neighbourhood due to a coronavirus outbreak [File: Oded Balilty/AP Photo]

Thousands displaced after Tropical Cyclone Eloise hits Mozambique

Eloise ruined 136,755 hectares of crops, destroyed nine schools and damaged about 17 other schools and 11 hospitals [Reuters]

Scottish leader promises to hold ‘legal’ independence vote

Sturgeon says 'the polls now show that a majority of people in Scotland want independence' [File: Reuters]
Most Read

Senate Republican warns Trump impeachment could set precedent

Former President Donald Trump was the first US president to be impeached twice and will be the first to face trial after leaving office [File: J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

What is Alexey Navalny’s endgame?

Law enforcement officers stand in front of participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on January 23, 2021 [Reuters/Anton Vaganov]

As COVID surges in Canada, workers ‘can’t afford to get sick’

Paramedics transport a person from Roberta Place, a long-term elderly care facility in Barrie, Ontario, on January 18 [Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

US support for Taiwan ‘rock-solid’ as China again sends warplanes

A Taiwanese soldier waves a Taiwan national flag during a military exercise in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan, on January 19, 2021 [Sam Yeh/AFP]