Taiwan reports large incursion by China’s air force

Taipei says Chinese combat aircraft, including nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets, entered its airspace.

Nuclear-capable Chinese bombers and fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Saturday and Taiwan’s air force deployed missiles to “monitor” the large-scale incursion.

Taiwan’s air force warned away the Chinese aircraft, the defence ministry said.

“Airborne alert sorties had been tasked, radio warnings issued, and air defence missile systems deployed to monitor the activity,” it said in a brief statement.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has conducted almost daily flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months.

However, they generally consisted of just one or two reconnaissance aircraft.

So the presence of so many Chinese combat aircraft on this mission – which Taiwan said was made up of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets – was unusual.

A map provided by Taiwan’s defence ministry showed the Chinese aircraft, which also included a Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, flew over the same waters where the most recent Chinese missions have taken place near the Pratas Islands, though still well away from mainland Taiwan.

There was no immediate comment from China. In the past, China has said it has been carrying out exercises to defend the country’s sovereignty and security.

Beijing has watched with growing concern amid increasing US support for democratic Taiwan, especially during Donald Trump’s administration that left office on Wednesday.

Last year during visits by senior US officials to Taipei, Chinese aircraft briefly crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial buffer.

The flight by the Chinese bombers and fighters on Saturday came just days after Joe Biden assumed the US presidency.

Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said the US commitment to Taiwan was “rock-solid” after the island’s de facto ambassador in Washington, DC, Hsiao Bi-khim, attended Biden’s swearing-in ceremony.