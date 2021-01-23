South African jazz ‘giant’ Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the tributes to the legendary musician who was nominated for an Oscar.

Jonas Gwangwa, a South African musician and anti-apartheid icon, has died aged 83.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes on Saturday to the legendary trombonist and composer who was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song of the 1987 film Cry Freedom.

“A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest,” Ramaphosa said.

“The trombone that boomed with boldness and bravery, and equally warmed our hearts with mellow melody has lost its life force,” he added.

President mourns passing of creative revolutionary Jonas Gwangwa https://t.co/eFCRLbTUfM pic.twitter.com/eN3Ahpy6rZ — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 23, 2021

There were no immediate details on how or where Gwangwa died.

He passed away on the third anniversary of the death of the “father of South African jazz” Hugh Masekela and the second anniversary of the death of Zimbabwean musical legend Oliver Mtukudzi.

January 23 had become “the day the music died,” The South African and other media outlets said.

Gwangwa was born in October 1937 in Soweto and went on to have a career spanning 40 years.

“He delighted audiences in Sophiatown until it became illegal for black people to congregate and South African musicians were jailed merely for practising their craft,” the presidency’s statement said.

He was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, South Africa’s highest national award presented for achievements in art and culture, in 2010.

The award recognised his work as composer, arranger and musical director of the Amandla Cultural Ensemble, a cultural group formed by activists from the African National Congress in the 1970s.

As news of Gwangwa’s passing broke, many took to social media to voice their tributes to the iconic musician.

RIP @JonasGwangwa, trombone master, anti-apartheid icon and original member of the Trevor Huddleston Jazz Band. He passes on the 3rd anniversary of bandmate Hugh Masekela’s death. pic.twitter.com/IL44QrhGbw — Michael Bronner (@michaelbronner) January 23, 2021

My deepest condolences to the Legend Jonas Gwangwa's family. May your Soul Rest In Peace!! Your music will live forever! #RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/FldFTNQ689 — Vinny (@jah_vinny_23) January 23, 2021

@MYANC mourns the passing of our cultural legend and icon, Jonas Gwangwa. #RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/HK89psJXHd — African National Congress #ANC109 (@MYANC) January 23, 2021

Rest in Peace Legendary Jonas Gwangwa, your music lives on! #RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/YFIVidrNvB — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) January 23, 2021

This particular song will remain one of the best from his catalogue.

May bab' Jonas Gwangwa rest in perfect peace.#RIPJonasGwangwa pic.twitter.com/IbfLDMyyA8 — Mduh (@ThisIsMduh) January 23, 2021