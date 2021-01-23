Live
News

South African jazz ‘giant’ Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the tributes to the legendary musician who was nominated for an Oscar.

Jonas Gwangwa performs on stage during the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz [File: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images]
Jonas Gwangwa performs on stage during the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz [File: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images]
23 Jan 2021

Jonas Gwangwa, a South African musician and anti-apartheid icon, has died aged 83.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the tributes on Saturday to the legendary trombonist and composer who was nominated for an Oscar for the theme song of the 1987 film Cry Freedom.

“A giant of our revolutionary cultural movement and our democratic creative industries has been called to rest,” Ramaphosa said.

“The trombone that boomed with boldness and bravery, and equally warmed our hearts with mellow melody has lost its life force,” he added.

There were no immediate details on how or where Gwangwa died.

He passed away on the third anniversary of the death of the “father of South African jazz” Hugh Masekela and the second anniversary of the death of Zimbabwean musical legend Oliver Mtukudzi.

January 23 had become “the day the music died,” The South African and other media outlets said.

Gwangwa was born in October 1937 in Soweto and went on to have a career spanning 40 years.

“He delighted audiences in Sophiatown until it became illegal for black people to congregate and South African musicians were jailed merely for practising their craft,” the presidency’s statement said.

He was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga, South Africa’s highest national award presented for achievements in art and culture, in 2010.

The award recognised his work as composer, arranger and musical director of the Amandla Cultural Ensemble, a cultural group formed by activists from the African National Congress in the 1970s.

As news of Gwangwa’s passing broke, many took to social media to voice their tributes to the iconic musician.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

”We believe you’ Macron tells victims of childhood sexual abuse

The French president says better psychological help for victims would be made available [File: Getty Images]

UK doctors seek urgent review of gap between COVID vaccine doses

Some 5.5 million people have been given a first vaccine dose in the UK [File: Reuters]

Spectre of conflict threatens the future of CAR ‘sandfishers’

Along with an assistant, divers are commissioned by canoe owners to do the demanding work of digging and extracting the sand [Amaury Falt-Brown/Al Jazeera]

Property damaged as Cyclone Eloise hits Mozambique’s Beira

Beira was the epicentre of damage from Cyclone Idai in March 2019, which ravaged the country's second biggest city [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Most Read

China authorises coast guard to fire on foreign vessels

A Philippine fisherman watches a China Coast Guard vessel patrolling the disputed Scarborough Shoal [File: Erik De Castro/Reuters]

What legal woes does Trump face as he begins civilian life?

Former President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on December 30, 2020 [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]

Turkey’s religious authority denounces ‘evil-eye’ charms

Evil-eye amulets, or nazarliks, hang in a gift shop in Turkey's capital Ankara [Andrew Wilks/Al Jazeera]

Russia arrests hundreds amid nationwide pro-Navalny protests

Law enforcement officers detain a man during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny [Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]