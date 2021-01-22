Live
News|Syria's War

Israeli missiles strike targets in Syria’s Hama province: SANA

Syria claims Israeli jets carried out attacks in central province, adding its military shot down most of the missiles.

Israeli warplanes fly over the city of Ashkelon, Israel [File: Sebastian Scheiner/AP]
Israeli warplanes fly over the city of Ashkelon, Israel [File: Sebastian Scheiner/AP]
22 Jan 2021

Syrian state media claims Israeli warplanes fired several missiles in central Syria region of Hama early on Friday, adding that its air defence forces downed most of the missiles. It, however, did not give word on any casualties.

The state-run SANA news agency quoted an unnamed military official as saying Friday’s attack took place shortly before dawn when Israeli warplanes flew over neighbouring Lebanon.

“At about four o’clock [02;00 GMT] in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate. Our air defences confronted the enemy’s missiles and downed most of them,” the report quoted a military source as saying.

Israel has launched hundreds of raids against what it calls Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war by supplying military supplies and fighters.

Friday’s attack was Israel’s first attack on Syria since US President Joe Biden took office. Israel has justified the attacks inside Syria, claiming Iran and Hezbollah pose a security risk.

On January 13, Israeli warplanes carried out intense air attacks in eastern Syria apparently hitting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces, killing at least 57 fighters and wounding dozens – the worst attack in years.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor that tracks Syria’s war, said it recorded 39 Israeli attacks inside Syria in 2020 that hit 135 targets, including military posts, warehouses or vehicles.

The raids also come amid intensifying low-altitude Israeli warplane missions in Lebanese skies that have caused jitters among residents.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

ISIL claims Baghdad suicide bombings that killed 32

The site of the suicide bomb attack in a central market [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Sriwijaya crash puts Indonesian transport safety in the spotlight

The crash of SJ182 has put the spotlight on transport safety in Indonesia once again [Adi Weda/EPA]

India’s female health workers on rural front line get COVID shot

A healthcare worker receives a dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine at a medical centre in Mumbai [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Hong Kong to place tens of thousands in lockdown for first time

Hong Kong is moving to impose a strict lockdown in parts of Kowloon [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Most Read

QAnon in disarray as reality of Biden presidency settles

Qanon activists rally to show their support for Fox News outside their headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City on November 2, 2020 [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

COVID ‘could have been contained’: Taiwan’s ex-health minister

Taiwan's former health minister Dr Chen Chien-jen says the pandemic could have been contained if action had been taken in December and China had been more open about what was happening in Wuhan [File: Li Yun/Xinhua via AP Photo]

Filings reveal how the pandemic devastated Trump’s businesses

Former United States President Donald Trump's businesses have taken a serious hit during the coronavirus pandemic, records show [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Meet Doug Emhoff, the first ‘Second Gentleman’ in US history

With Kamala Harris as US Vice President, her husband Doug Emhoff becomes the first 'Second Gentleman' in US history [File: Michael Perez/AP]