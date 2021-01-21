Live
News

Venezuela’s Maduro hopes for ‘better relations’ with US

The Venezuelan president urges the country’s parliament to ‘take initiatives’ towards a ‘new beginning’ with Washington.

Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, has described Maduro as a 'brutal dictator' [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]
Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, has described Maduro as a 'brutal dictator' [File: Marco Bello/Reuters]
21 Jan 2021

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he hopes for better relations with Washington under US President Joe Biden, nearly two years after diplomatic ties were severed during the Donald Trump administration.

“We must tell the United States: We want to improve our relations, to make it one of respect, of mutual acknowledgement, a relationship with a future,” Maduro said on Wednesday during a televised presentation.

He urged the pro-government legislature, the National Assembly, to “take initiatives” towards a “new beginning” with Washington.

After years of a frosty relationship, Caracas and Washington fully broke diplomatic ties on January 23, 2019, when the US government recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.

Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, has described Maduro as a “brutal dictator,” and during his Senate confirmation hearing said he supported Trump’s policy of supporting Guaido.

The Trump administration issued sanctions against Venezuela’s socialist government, imposed an oil embargo, and refused to recognise Maduro’s 2018 re-election, among other things.

Analysts believe the Biden administration will take a more moderate stance and will support international mediation for the transition towards a new government.

Maduro, who said he listened to Biden’s inauguration speech “three times,” asked the new US administration to “turn the page … after four years of Trumpist brutality.”

Guaido earlier wrote that he and his supporters will continue to work towards “Venezuela’s freedom and free elections”.

He said his “ambassador” in Washington was present at Biden’s inauguration.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Biden galvanises COVID fight with US mask mandate, WHO ties

President Joe Biden's first moves are intended to mark a sharp change from the Trump administration's pandemic response [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Catnip leaves cats ‘feline groovy’, wards off mosquitoes

Researchers said they also applied for a patent to develop an insect repellant based on findings of study on catnip and silver vine [File: Etienne Torbey/ AFP]

World leaders welcome US return to the Paris climate accord

In one of his first acts as president, Joe Biden issued an executive order to bring the US, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, to the Paris accord [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

Several dead in twin suicide attack in central Baghdad: State TV

A wounded man reacts at the site of a suicide attack in Baghdad, Iraq January 21, 2021 [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]
Most Read

Biden signs orders to end ‘Muslim ban’, rejoin climate deal, WHO

President Joe Biden looks signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Trump pardons 73, commutes sentence for 70 others: Full list

Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani [File/Evan Vucci/AP]

China sanctions Pompeo, other Trump administration officials

Pompeo had pursued a harsh rhetoric on China during his time in office [File: Reuters]

Pakistan successfully tests medium-range missile

Pakistan is one of eight nations worldwide with stated nuclear weapon capability [File: HO/ISPR/AFP]