Twitter locks account of China’s US embassy for post on Xinjiang

Social media giant says embassy post declaring that Uighur women were ‘no longer baby making machines’ dehumanises minority group.

China has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuse in its Xinjiang region, where a United Nations panel has said at least one million Uighurs and other Muslims had been detained in camps [File: Aly Song/Reuters]
21 Jan 2021

Twitter has locked the account of China’s embassy in the United States for a social media post that defended China’s policies towards Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region, which the platform said violated the firm’s policy against ‘dehumanisation’.

The Chinese Embassy account, @ChineseEmbinUS, posted a tweet this month that said that Uighur women were no longer “baby making machines,” citing a study reported by state-backed newspaper, China Daily.

The tweet was removed by Twitter and replaced by a label stating that it was no longer available.

Although Twitter hides tweets that violate its policies, it requires account owners to manually delete such posts. The Chinese embassy’s account has not posted any new tweets since January 9.

Twitter’s suspension of the embassy’s account came a day after the Trump administration, in its final hours, accused China of committing genocide in Xinjiang, a finding endorsed by the incoming Biden administration.

The new administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Twitter’s move.

Dehumanising Uighurs

“We’ve taken action on the Tweet you referenced for violating our policy against dehumanisation, where it states: We prohibit the dehumanisation of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity,” a Twitter spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a e-mailed request for comment.

Twitter is already blocked in China but is an increasingly favoured platform by China’s diplomats and state media.

China has its own Twitter-like microblogging application called, Weibo, which has more than 400 million active users. However, the site is being strictly monitored by state censors.

Last year, a report accused China of using forced sterilisation, forced abortion and coercive family planning against minority Muslims [File: Ng Han Guan/AP]
China has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuse in its Xinjiang region, where a United Nations panel has said at least one million Uighurs and other Muslims had been detained in camps. China has acknowledged the centres existence saying they are necessary for “vocational training” to combat “extremism”.

Last year, a report by German researcher Adrian Zenz published by the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation think tank accused China of using forced sterilisation, forced abortion and coercive family planning against minority Muslims. The Chinese foreign ministry said the allegations were groundless and false.

Twitter’s move also follows the removal of the account of former US president Donald Trump, which had 88 million followers, citing the risk of violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol this month.

Twitter had locked Trump’s account, asking for deletion of some tweets, before restoring it and then removing it altogether after the former president violated the platform’s policies again.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

