Live
News|Politics

Merkel sees broader scope to work with US under Biden

Berlin ready to work with Washington on issues including COVID pandemic, climate change and security, Merkel says.

In this file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US Vice President Joe Biden arrive to make a statement to the media before talks in Berlin February 1, 2013 [Tobias Schwarz/Reuters]
In this file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US Vice President Joe Biden arrive to make a statement to the media before talks in Berlin February 1, 2013 [Tobias Schwarz/Reuters]
21 Jan 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is a broader scope to work together with Washington now that Joe Biden has replaced Donald Trump in the White House.

Merkel said Germany and Europe were ready to do their part to address a range of issues in the transatlantic in-tray including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and security threats with the new administration.

“There’s just a much broader space of policy agreement with President Biden,” Merkel told a news conference in the German capital, Berlin, on Thursday, citing Biden’s return to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as his openness to migration as examples.

Merkel cautioned that with Biden in office “we can’t now just count on political agreement” but said there will be “discussions about how we do things well for both countries”.

She underlined the need for Germany and Europe to assume a greater share of responsibility militarily, diplomatically and in other areas in its relationship with the US and said “we’re ready for it”, adding that cooperation was “based again on a broader foundation of common conviction”.

Merkel’s relations with Trump were frosty during his four years in office, with Germany-US relations plummeting.

Al Jazeera’s Dominic Kane, reporting from Berlin, said there had been a “sigh of relief” from Merkel and several other EU leaders following Trump’s departure.

“She [Merkel] has said there is a deep relief that now there is a partner who can be negotiated with,” Kane said.

Trump was repeatedly critical of Germany’s contributions to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization during his tenure, complaining that it had failed to raise defence spending to 2 percent of economic output as mandated by the military alliance, a pillar of post-war European security.

In June of last year, he approved a plan to withdraw 9,500 US troops from Germany, faulting the country for failing to meet the defence spending target and accusing Berlin of taking advantage of Washington on trade.

“The German hope … is that Biden will be drawn back, as his country will too, into the belief that the European-US relationship is the bedrock for the security this continent has enjoyed for many decades,” Al Jazeera’s Kane said.

Merkel on Thursday also spoke about US opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to bring Russian gas to Germany, saying there was a need for broad talks with the Biden administration about what types of energy cooperation with Russia were “acceptable”.

But she criticised “extraterritorial sanctions” from the US against the project as “out of order”.

“My view on Nord Stream 2 has not changed,” she said, despite growing tensions with Russia, most recently over the arrest of leading Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

Nord Stream 2 is set to double Russian natural-gas shipments to Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

It has long been in the crosshairs of the United States, with Trump in particular openly criticising European countries for their reliance on energy from Russia.

Work resumed on the nearly completed pipeline in December after an almost year-long suspension caused by US threats of asset freezes and visa restrictions for companies involved.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Stolen ancient coins returned after Italy church confession

Paestum, originally a Greek colony that was later conquered by the Romans, boasts three of the best-preserved Greek temples in the world [File: AFP]

Aramco’s carbon footprint is way bigger than it discloses

Missing carbon data is a red flag for investors say analysts because they need to put a price tag on climate risks [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli jail of unknown causes

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are now 290 cases of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails infected with the coronavirus disease [File: Reuters]

Meet Doug Emhoff, the first ‘Second Gentleman’ in US history

With Kamala Harris as US Vice President, her husband Doug Emhoff becomes the first 'Second Gentleman' in US history [File: Michael Perez/AP]
Most Read

Trump pardons 73, commutes sentence for 70 others: Full list

Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani [File/Evan Vucci/AP]

China sanctions Pompeo, other Trump administration officials

Pompeo had pursued a harsh rhetoric on China during his time in office [File: Reuters]

Five dead after fire at India vaccine maker plant

Smoke rises from Serum Institute of India plant in Pune, India [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]

Twin suicide bombings hit heart of Iraqi capital, 32 killed

The site of a twin suicide bombing attack in a central market is seen in Baghdad, Iraq on January 21, 2021 [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]