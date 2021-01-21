Live
Ten more bodies discovered in Libya mass grave

Mass graves have been found Tarhuna, a town 80km southeast of Tripoli formerly controlled by a militia.

21 Jan 2021

Forensics teams in war-shattered Libya have discovered 10 more bodies in mass graves in a town formerly controlled by a militia outside the capital Tripoli, the Government of National Accord has said.

“Three bodies were blindfolded and their wrists bound,” the GNA’s interior ministry said in a Facebook post on Thursday on the latest grisly find at Tarhuna, 80km (50 miles) southeast of Tripoli.

The United Nations had voiced “horror” when the mass graves were first discovered last June.

Since then, more than 120 bodies have been exhumed there, including women and children, following the latest finds.

The discovery last June came a day after the withdrawal of forces loyal to eastern Libyan renegade commander Khalifa Haftar from the town.

Haftar had used Tarhuna as the main staging point for an ultimately failed attempt to seize the capital in a military offensive launched in April 2019.

New York-based Human Rights Watch has said more than 300 people had been abducted or reported missing in the past in Tarhuna, which is now back under GNA control.

A drone photo shows excavations of mass graves in Tarhuna, Libya in June 2020 after the province was liberated from militia loyal to Haftar [File: Hazem Turkia/Anadolu]
Residents had reported that the local Al-Kani militia had “often abducted, detained, tortured, killed and disappeared people”, the rights watchdog said.

Libya has been racked by violence since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The conflict pitted the GNA, recognised by the UN and backed by Turkey, against the eastern-based administration of Haftar, supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

A ceasefire was signed in October, and the rival camps have since agreed to a UN-sponsored political dialogue, with presidential and legislative elections scheduled for later this year.

Source : AFP

