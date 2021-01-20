Live
News|Muammar Gaddafi

Libya: UN chief urges foreign fighters to leave by Saturday

Arab League also presses for a solution to threat posed by armed groups and militias as Libya strives for peace.

Secretary-general expresses concern at the continuing threat of 'terrorism and violent extremism' in the Libyan region [Ayman al-Sahili/Reuters]
Secretary-general expresses concern at the continuing threat of 'terrorism and violent extremism' in the Libyan region [Ayman al-Sahili/Reuters]
20 Jan 2021

The UN chief urged the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya by Saturday as called for in the October 23 ceasefire agreement signed by the warring sides after years of fighting split the oil-rich North African nation in two.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also urged the UN-recognised government that holds sway in the capital, Tripoli, in western Libya and the forces of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar who runs most of the east and the south, “to maintain their resolve in reaching a lasting political solution to the conflict, resolving economic issues, and alleviating the humanitarian situation”.

In a report to the UN Security Council obtained on Tuesday, Guterres welcomed the road map adopted by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum – 75 representatives from the country’s political and social spectrum – leading to presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021.

After a NATO-led uprising in 2011 that overthrew and later killed hardline leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was divided between the rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias and foreign powers.

Turkey is the main patron of the Tripoli government, while the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt back Haftar.

Guterres encouraged countries backing both sides and the broader international community to support implementation of the ceasefire “without delay”, including “ensuring the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya and the full and unconditional respect of the Security Council arms embargo” against Libya.

He also urged the Security Council to give the UN political mission, known as UNSMIL, “a clear but flexible mandate” to support a Libyan-led mechanism to monitor implementation of the ceasefire. Diplomats said a Council resolution outlining the UN role will likely be circulated in late January or early February.

In early January, Guterres recommended that international monitors be deployed to Libya under a UN umbrella to observe the October ceasefire agreement from a base in the strategic city of Sirte, the gateway to the country’s main oil fields and export terminals.

He said an advance team should be sent to Tripoli as a first step to “provide the foundations for a scalable United Nations ceasefire monitoring mechanism based in Sirte”.

‘Mitigating the risk’

The secretary-general expressed concern at the continuing threat of “terrorism and violent extremism” in the Libyan region, saying reunifying the country’s security institutions would contribute “to mitigating the risk” of ISIL (ISIS) and other armed groups reconstituting.

“Though operationally weakened as a result of a series of counterterrorism operations, the Islamic State … and a support network of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) remain a threat in Libya,” he said.

Guterres said the role of UN member nations and regional organisations, including the African Union, European Union and Arab League “is critical”.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit told the Security Council on Monday that recent events “could bring us closer to ending the division in this important Arab country”.

He pressed for foreign fighters and mercenaries to be removed by Saturday’s deadline, and urged a solution to the threat posed by armed groups and militias.

Aboul-Gheit warned unless this happens “the country will not enjoy any stability nor will any agreement on the transitional phase and the preparation for the upcoming elections survive”.

He pledged Arab League support to the UN in monitoring the ceasefire and in preparing for and observing December’s elections.

 

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UK’s new COVID-19 strain reported in at least 60 countries: WHO

Mutations are causing deep concern as countries around the world grapple with how to slow infections [File: Tolga Akmen/AFP]

US set to swear in Joe Biden as 46th president: Live updates

Biden marks the US coronavirus deaths before inauguration pomp [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Israeli tanks target Gaza Strip for second night

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza Strip [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

Fewer North Korean defectors as COVID helps regime tighten grip

North Korean defector Lee Soon-keum is the daughter of a South Korean POW, who was later executed upon his return to the North [File: Sunghee Hwang/AFP]
Most Read

Trump pardons 73, commutes sentence for 70 others: Full list

Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani [File/Evan Vucci/AP]

Trump, in farewell address, says movement ‘only just beginning’

President Donald Trump released a farewell video on Tuesday, his last full day in office [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon, dozens of others: White House

The White House said that "Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen" [File/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

China’s Jack Ma emerges for first time since Ant crackdown

Jack Ma, co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba appeared in this live-streamed address to teachers at an annual event he hosts to recognise rural educators. Ma has resurfaced after months out of public view fuelling intense speculation about the plight of the billionaire who is grappling with mounting scrutiny over his internet empire [Justin Chin/Bloomberg]