Pakistan’s Amir to play for London Spirit in debut Hundred event

Pakistani paceman to play for Lord’s-based team in this year’s debut season of English cricket’s Hundred competition.

Amir last month announced his international retirement in protest over 'shabby' treatment he said he received from the Pakistan management [File: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers]
20 Jan 2021

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir will play for Lord’s-based London Spirit in this year’s debut season of English cricket’s Hundred competition, it was announced on Tuesday.

He will be joined by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, with another overseas all-rounder, South Africa’s Chloe Tryon, signing for the Spirit’s women’s team.

The coronavirus forced cricket chiefs to delay last year’s launch of the Hundred, a new 100-balls-per-side tournament consisting of eight franchises, each with men’s and women’s team.

Amir, 28, last month announced his international retirement in protest over the “shabby” treatment he said he had received from the Pakistan management.

It was at Lord’s where the gifted left-arm fast bowler’s Pakistan career first came to a shuddering halt in 2010, when he was handed a five-year ban for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.

Amir was one of 54 players whose participation in the 2021 Hundred was announced on Tuesday, with England World Cup-winning opening batsman Jason Roy and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine both retained by Oval Invincibles.

The franchise’s women’s side will be bolstered by the signing of South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, whose Proteas team mates Lizelle Lee and Mignon Du Preez are joining Manchester Originals.

Jonny Bairstow, fresh from helping England win their Test series opener in Sri Lanka, has been retained by the Welsh Fire.

A draft was held in October 2019 but changes to players’ values and availability means that teams have until February 4 to retain or release them. After that, there will be another draft to fill the remaining slots.

The Hundred has been beset by controversy, with many critics arguing there is no space in an already crowded calendar but cricket bosses say it will help attract a new audience to the game.

Source : News Agencies

