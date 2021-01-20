Live
News|Conflict

Israeli tanks target Gaza Strip for second night

Palestinians say a residential home was targeted by Israeli artillery with family sleeping inside.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza Strip [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza Strip [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
20 Jan 2021

Israeli tank fire struck a number of sites in the Gaza Strip, including a residential home, in the second night of attacks on the coastal enclave.

Local Palestinian sources said there were no casualties from the Israeli artillery barrage, but material damage was done to a house located in the Maghazi refugee camp on Tuesday night.

Abu Mazen Abdel-Jawad’s family of five were sleeping when Israeli tanks targeted a room built on the roof of their three-storey home.

A relative of the family, Tayseer Abdel-Jawad, told Palestinian news agency Maan the roof of the house caved in, but the family survived unscathed.

“The bombing caused great damage inside the house,” he said. “The family miraculously escaped certain death.”

Israeli tanks also targeted observation points and locations east of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and Deir Al-Balah.

According to the Israeli army, the tanks fired on Hamas positions after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave towards Israel.

“Late in the evening, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement on WhatsApp. “In response, Israeli tanks struck Hamas positions” in the south of the Gaza Strip.

An earlier military statement said warning sirens were not activated in built-up areas, indicating the projectile fell on open ground.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Hamas – Gaza’s rulers – did not claim responsibility for the rocket fire, but Israel holds it responsible for any attacks from Gaza.

Early on Monday, two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the coastal city of Ashdod with Israeli military sources indicating they dropped into the Mediterranean Sea.

A few hours later, the Israeli army said its fighter jets struck Hamas facilities in southern Gaza.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007. Israel has since waged three deadly offensives against the Strip, in which thousands of civilians were killed.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

UK’s new COVID-19 strain reported in at least 60 countries: WHO

Mutations are causing deep concern as countries around the world grapple with how to slow infections [File: Tolga Akmen/AFP]

US set to swear in Joe Biden as 46th president: Live updates

Biden marks the US coronavirus deaths before inauguration pomp [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Libya: UN chief urges foreign fighters to leave by Saturday

Secretary-general expresses concern at the continuing threat of 'terrorism and violent extremism' in the Libyan region [Ayman al-Sahili/Reuters]

Fewer North Korean defectors as COVID helps regime tighten grip

North Korean defector Lee Soon-keum is the daughter of a South Korean POW, who was later executed upon his return to the North [File: Sunghee Hwang/AFP]
Most Read

Trump pardons 73, commutes sentence for 70 others: Full list

Trump did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy Giuliani [File/Evan Vucci/AP]

Trump, in farewell address, says movement ‘only just beginning’

President Donald Trump released a farewell video on Tuesday, his last full day in office [File: Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon, dozens of others: White House

The White House said that "Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen" [File/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

China’s Jack Ma emerges for first time since Ant crackdown

Jack Ma, co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba appeared in this live-streamed address to teachers at an annual event he hosts to recognise rural educators. Ma has resurfaced after months out of public view fuelling intense speculation about the plight of the billionaire who is grappling with mounting scrutiny over his internet empire [Justin Chin/Bloomberg]