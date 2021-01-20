EU/EEA Regulatory Notice

Live
The Al Jazeera Media Network logo is seen on its headquarters building in Doha, Qatar
20 Jan 2021

“Notice pursuant to Section 2-16 of the Act relating to broadcasting and audiovisual on-demand services (Norway):

 

Al Jazeera Media Network may be contacted by post or email as follows:
Legal Department

Al Jazeera Media Network

PO Box 23127

Doha – Qatar

legal@aljazeera.net

 

The Norwegian Media Authority (www.medietilsynet.no) is the supervisory authority in respect of Al Jazeera English in the European Union and European Economic Area.”
The above formulation would seem to meet the Norwegian statutory requirements while offering no more information than is strictly necessary. It does not seem that anything more prominent than this is required.

