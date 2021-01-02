Live
News|US Elections 2020

US judge rejects lawsuit against Pence over electoral count

Republican legislator’s lawsuit sought to allow Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes for Joe Biden when Congress meets on January 6.

The federal judge said Louie Gohmert, pictured, lacked legal standing to bring the case [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
The federal judge said Louie Gohmert, pictured, lacked legal standing to bring the case [File: Alex Brandon/AP]
2 Jan 2021

A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit from a Republican congressman that sought to allow Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes for Joe Biden when Congress meets on January 6 to certify his victory over President Donald Trump.

The latest long-shot attempt by Trump’s Republican allies to overturn the November 3 election result was dismissed on Friday by one of Trump’s own appointees to the federal bench, Jeremy Kernodle.

He ruled that US Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas and a slate of Republican electors from Arizona could not show they suffered any personal harm “fairly traceable” to Pence’s allegedly unlawful conduct and, therefore, lacked legal standing to bring the case.

The standing requirement “helps enforce the limited role of federal courts in our constitutional system. The problem for plaintiffs here is that they lack standing”, Kernodle wrote.

A spokesman for Trump referred questions to Pence’s office. A spokesman for Pence declined to comment, while a spokeswoman for Gohmert did not immediately comment.

Trump has refused to concede defeat to Democrat Biden and has repeatedly falsely claimed the election was tainted by widespread fraud.

He and his allies have lost dozens of court efforts seeking to reverse the election results.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College and is set to be sworn in on January 20.

Under the Electoral College system, “electoral votes” are allotted to states and the District of Columbia based on their congressional representation.

Gohmert’s suit argued that Pence had the discretion to decide what votes should count.

They also asked the judge to bar Pence from following the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which lays out how objections to votes are handled by Congress.

Some Republicans have said they plan to object to the count of presidential electors next week in Congress.

Reuters news agency reported this week the effort could trigger a lengthy debate in the Senate but has virtually no chance of overturning the results.

A Justice Department lawyer representing Pence on Thursday urged Kernodle to dismiss the lawsuit saying they had sued the wrong person as they raised “a host of weighty legal issues about the manner in which the electoral votes for president are to be counted”.

“The Senate and the House, not the Vice President, have legal interests that are sufficiently adverse to plaintiffs to ground a case or controversy,” Pence’s filing said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Australia’s NSW told to mask up, as cluster of COVID cases grows

Australia's two most populous states are ramping up measures against COVID-19 amid a cluster of cases [File: Dan Himbrechts/EPA]

‘Cheap trick’: China rebuffs Taiwan’s latest offer for talks

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen called for 'meaningful dialogue' with China in her New Year speech. China dismissed the suggestion as a 'cheap trick' [File: Sam Yeh/AFP]

Japan’s Suga insists delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in 2021

Japan's prime minister has insisted the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in July [File: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA]

Peru farmworkers lift roadblock as gov’t talks begin

Agricultural workers clashed with riot police during a protest demanding higher incomes in Viru, 510km (317 miles) north of Lima, on December 30, 2020 [Gian Mazco/AFP]
Most Read

What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island?

Cuba's decision to end its longtime dual currency policy is likely to be a painful transition for many Cubans, especially those forced to exchange valuable convertible pesos to less valuable Cuban pesos [File: Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

In blow to Trump, US Congress overrides defence bill veto

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force base, Maryland on December 31, 2020 [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP]

African genomics: The scientists unlocking cures encoded in DNA

Dr Rufus Akinyemi, a stroke specialist in Ibadan, Nigeria, measures DNA samples in a lab [Photo courtesy of Dr Akinyemi]