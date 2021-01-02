Live
News|Conflict

Two French soldiers killed in Mali: French presidency

President Emmanuel Macron’s office says an explosive device hit the soldiers’ vehicle Saturday in Mali’s Menaka region.

In this file photo, French soldiers of the 'Belleface' Desert Tactical Group (GTD) walk in the mud in the Gourma region during the Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, on July 28, 2019 [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
2 Jan 2021

Two French soldiers were killed in Mali on Saturday when an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

In a statement, the French presidency said the blast occurred late Saturday morning in Mali’s eastern region of Menaka.

Sergeant Yvonne Huynh and Brigadier Loic Risser were killed while on “an intelligence mission” in the area, the statement said.

A third French soldier also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second time French soldiers have been killed in Mali in the past week.

On December 29, three French soldiers died after their armoured vehicle hit an IED in the Hombori area of Mali’s central Mopti province.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) claimed responsibility for that attack in a statement released by its propaganda platform, Al-Zallaqa, on Saturday.

France has more than 5,000 troops deployed in West Africa.

Dozens of French soldiers have been killed in Mali since France first intervened militarily in January 2013 to help drive back fighters who had overrun parts of the country.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

