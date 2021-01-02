Live
News

Palestinian man left quadriplegic by Israeli shooting: Ministry

Witnesses say the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron.

Israel prevents Palestinians from building houses in areas under its control in the West Bank without hard-to-obtain building permits [File: Ibrahim Husseini/Al Jazeera]
Israel prevents Palestinians from building houses in areas under its control in the West Bank without hard-to-obtain building permits [File: Ibrahim Husseini/Al Jazeera]
2 Jan 2021

A Palestinian man was paralysed from the neck down after being shot by the Israeli army on Friday in the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The man was shot through the neck, the ministry said in a statement.

Palestinian sources had earlier reported the wounding of 24-year-old Haroun Rasmi Abu Aram in the village of Al-Tuwanah, south of Hebron.

The man had been attempting to prevent the troops from “stealing an electric generator” that belonged to him, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli rights group B’Tselem said Abu Aram was helping a neighbour to build a house at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses confirmed the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.

Israel prevents Palestinians from building houses in areas under its control in the West Bank without hard-to-obtain building permits.

The Israeli army told AFP news agency that a number of Palestinians had attacked soldiers who were conducting a routine operation to evacuate an “illegal building” and had fired into the air in response.

An investigation into the incident was under way, the Israeli army added.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its settlements in the area are regarded as illegal by much of the international community.

But the settler population has grown in recent years.

There are currently some 450,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank, living among an estimated 2.8 million Palestinians.

In 2020, Israel demolished the homes of more than 900 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

The Palestinians claim the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with a capital in East Jerusalem, for a future state. They say the growing settler population in the West Bank has made it increasingly difficult to achieve independence.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Pakistan arrests Mumbai attacks ‘plotter’ for terrorism financing

A supporter of Shiv Sena, a Hindu hardline group, holds Pakistan's national flag and a portrait of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi [File: Reuters]

Fifth Afghan journalist killed in two months

A man rides his bicycle as he is seen from a broken window of a bus after a bomb blast in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Israel vaccinates a million against COVID in less than two weeks

More than 40 percent of those aged above 60 have received a vaccine [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

Lebanon health workers warn of COVID ‘catastrophe’ as cases surge

The country has been grappling with its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war [File: Joseph Eid/AFP]
Most Read

What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island?

Cuba's decision to end its longtime dual currency policy is likely to be a painful transition for many Cubans, especially those forced to exchange valuable convertible pesos to less valuable Cuban pesos [File: Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]

Ancient Egypt: A pyramid scheme that worked

The Great Pyramides of Cheops, Chephren and Mycerinus are seen on February 9, 2006 in Giza, Cairo, Egypt. [Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images]

US appeals court reverses order to delay woman’s execution

Lisa Montgomery, a federal prison inmate scheduled for execution, poses at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, in an undated photograph [File: Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery/Handout via Reuters]

African genomics: The scientists unlocking cures encoded in DNA

Samuel Diala, manager of the repository of biological samples at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, measures DNA samples [Photo courtesy of Dr Rufus Akinyemi]