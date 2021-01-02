Sourav Ganguly, ex-India cricket captain, suffers cardiac arrest

The 48-year-old who also heads India’s cricket board rushed to hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who also heads the country’s cricket board (BCCI), has been admitted to a hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata after complaining of chest pain.

One of India’s most successful captains, 48-year-old Ganguly, who hails from the state of West Bengal, took over as the BCCI president in 2019.

The former left-handed batsman’s transition from a player to top administrator was seen as a natural progression for a former captain who helped India emerge from a damaging match-fixing scandal in 2000.

“Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital,” Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of the West Bengal state where Kolkata is located, posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/HkiwFhjyih — ICC (@ICC) January 2, 2021

Local media reported that Ganguly complained of chest pain and “suffered a blackout” after a gym session on Friday and was taken to hospital after the problem recurred on Saturday, doctors said.

“A multi-disciplinary board of doctors is looking into his case to find out what caused the illness,” a doctor told AFP news agency on condition of anonymity. “His condition is stable now.”

Messages poured in on social media from the cricketing community wishing Ganguly, fondly known as “Dada” or “elder brother”, a speedy recovery.

“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter.

Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently the national side’s stand-in captain, tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon.”

Ganguly, who retired from international cricket in 2008, played 113 tests and 311 one-dayers and led India to 21 test wins.

He accumulated 7,212 runs including 16 centuries – his first made at Lord’s on his debut – and scored 11,363 runs in 311 one-day internationals.

Ganguly was instrumental in organising the Indian Premier League tournament in the United Arab Emirates last year.